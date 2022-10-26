Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
248.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 248.500.000 €
Energie : 248.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/01/2023 : 41.500.000 €
23/09/2025 : 50.000.000 €
26/06/2024 : 57.000.000 €
4/01/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Übersicht
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Related public register
26/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Story zum Projekt
Europa unter Öko-Strom

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/01/2023
20220197
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
RED ELECTRICA DE ESPANA SAU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation concerns the purchase of Green Bonds and /or Green Hybrid Bonds to finance newly built electricity transmission schemes included in the Spanish 2021-2026 Electricity Transmission Grid Development Plan.

The bonds will be issued under Redeia's green finance framework and will follow the Green Bond Principles (GBPs) of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). The use of proceeds is described in Redeia's green finance framework and will include both new and refinanced assets. By the end of the allocation period, the issuer will have allocated a portion of the funds to an agreed amount of new eligible investments. The underlying projects will be located in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

The set of investments to be supported by the issuance of the green bonds is integral part of Spain's 2021-2026 Electricity Transmission Network Development Plan. This identifies the investments required to enable Spain to progress on its national climate and energy objectives, in particular by supporting the rapid expansion of renewable electricity generation capacity and by enhancing the still limited interconnection with neighbouring countries (France, in particular) or with insular areas of the country. Overall, the quality of the project is rated good by virtue of a very good economic rate of return and social benefit, and good governance arrangements.

The investments are fully in line with national and EU climate and energy objectives. They comply with EIB sector eligibilities, are consistent with the EIB and EU Taxonomy rules on climate-friendly infrastructure (Climate Action) and most of them are carried out in Cohesion Regions.

The Bank intervention will help the borrower to diversify its funding sources and have access to long-term financing through the capital markets. Furthermore, the Bank will improve the borrower's capital base through the hybrid bonds structure (as it is partially considered as equity) and will give a strong signal to the other financiers on the soundness of the borrower's investment plans.

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, very good employment creation and EIB contribution in financial terms.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Most of the projects underlying the operation will fall under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 2014/52/EU, amending 2011/92/EU, requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The remainder of the projects (mainly in extra-peninsular power systems) are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment is required. The EIB will assess the capacity of the promoter to ensure compliance of the projects with the sector relevant national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations based mostly on publicly available information. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the Promoter to identify, assess, manage and monitor environmental, climate and social impacts and risks, and to ensure that the underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects under this operation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
26 Oktober 2022
23 Januar 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
26/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Datenblätter
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159665491
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220197
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Übersicht
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Datenblätter
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Story zum Projekt
Europa unter Öko-Strom

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Europa unter Öko-Strom
Andere Links
Datenblätter
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Übersicht
RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK
Related public register
26/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen