RED ELECTRICA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK

The set of investments to be supported by the issuance of the green bonds is integral part of Spain's 2021-2026 Electricity Transmission Network Development Plan. This identifies the investments required to enable Spain to progress on its national climate and energy objectives, in particular by supporting the rapid expansion of renewable electricity generation capacity and by enhancing the still limited interconnection with neighbouring countries (France, in particular) or with insular areas of the country. Overall, the quality of the project is rated good by virtue of a very good economic rate of return and social benefit, and good governance arrangements.

The investments are fully in line with national and EU climate and energy objectives. They comply with EIB sector eligibilities, are consistent with the EIB and EU Taxonomy rules on climate-friendly infrastructure (Climate Action) and most of them are carried out in Cohesion Regions.

The Bank intervention will help the borrower to diversify its funding sources and have access to long-term financing through the capital markets. Furthermore, the Bank will improve the borrower's capital base through the hybrid bonds structure (as it is partially considered as equity) and will give a strong signal to the other financiers on the soundness of the borrower's investment plans.

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, very good employment creation and EIB contribution in financial terms.