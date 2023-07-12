Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

Französische Gigafabrik fertigt Batterien für E-Fahrzeuge

Das Start-up Verkor baut in Dunkerque eine Fabrik, die jährlich Batterien für 300 000 E-Autos liefern soll

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
21/03/2024
Betrag
EUR 334.505.608,13
Länder
Frankreich
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
334.505.608,13 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 334.505.608,13 €
Industrie : 334.505.608,13 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/11/2024 : 21.408.098,38 €
23/07/2024 : 43.097.509,75 €
21/03/2024 : 270.000.000 €
Datenblätter
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Übersicht
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Story zum Projekt
Giga-Schub für europäische Batterien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/03/2024
20220713
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
VERKOR SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1941 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a 16 GWh electric vehicles battery cell manufacturing plant in Dunkirk.

The production of advanced high-tech lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells will contribute to develop a European battery industry. The aim is to cater for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in the EU for Battery Electric Vehicles with cutting-edge battery cells.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is eligible under the Bank's policy objective "Research, innovation and digital" of the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" as it concerns the implementation of an innovative advanced manufacturing technology in Europe for the production of cutting-edge Li-ion battery cells.


The Project contributes to the development of the EU-based battery industry, for which it can be considered an enabler. The project caters for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with cutting-edge battery cells, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the EU automotive industry.


Due to its enabling character for the transition to e-mobility the Project fully contributes to Climate Action (mitigation) objective. It meets the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan proposed by the European Commission.


The Project is located in a Cohesion Region and a Just Transition Mechanism territory, where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. The knowledge spill overs in the region and Europe at large are related to the development cooperation with the automotive OEM, the equipment suppliers, the EPC constructor for the development and construction of the specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force. It therefore contributes in full to Economic and Social Cohesion objective.


The eligible area of the operation as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and the Investment Guidelines is Environment and resources, in particular with respect to the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries and the substantial reduction of emissions in such industries, including the demonstration of innovative low-emission technologies and their deployment.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This, in turn, requires the build-up of a European battery industry. Europe lags in the industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how. 


The Project addresses these failures.

The Project:

(a) has the nature of a public good for that the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost ? both in a Cohesion Region; support to EU-based automotive industry in its transition to e-mobility);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company fails to internalise, such as climate mitigation.


The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region, thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge development and transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of Project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loan beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable, can be considered thanks to InvestEU protection.


Considering the above, the Project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells, falling under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Juli 2023
21 März 2024
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Résumé Non Technique
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jun 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169720494
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220713
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jun 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169723874
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220713
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162774453
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220713
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Story zum Projekt
Giga-Schub für europäische Batterien

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Verkor baut Gigafabrik für E-Batterien

Warum

  • Alle Autos und Lieferwagen in der EU sollen ab 2035 emissionsfrei fahren
  • Projekt unterstützt innovatives europäisches Start-up
  • Stärkung der weltweiten Wettbewerbsfähigkeit Europas in einem wichtigen Sektor
  • Neue Arbeitsplätze in Nordfrankreich

Wie

  • Batterien für 300 000 E-Autos pro Jahr
  • Mehr E-Fahrzeuge = weniger schmutzige Verbrenner
  • Fördert die grüne Wende in der europäischen Automobilindustrie

Sektoren und Länder

Frankreich Frankreich Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation

Wirkung

Vor-Ort-Produktion senkt die Kosten

  • Spätestens ab 2025 Jahresproduktion von 16-Gigawattstunden-Batterien für 300 000 E-Autos
  • Vor-Ort-Produktion macht Batterien und Fahrzeuge kostengünstiger
  • Moderne Herstellungsverfahren für weniger CO2-Emissionen
  • Für ein wettbewerbsfähiges Europa auf dem globalen Batteriemarkt
„Die Batterie macht bei Elektroautos 30–50 Prozent der Kosten aus.“
„Damit Europa seine Emissionsziele erreicht, muss es seine Batterieproduktion bis 2030 noch kräftig steigern.“

Story

Genau das braucht Europa

Verkor
„Unser Lithium wird aus Europa kommen, genauso wie einiges an Nickel. Kobalt beziehen wir zum Teil aus Marokko.“
Benoît Lemaignan

Mitgründer und CEO von Verkor

Im Herbst 2018 hatte Benoît Lemaignan einen Geistesblitz. Er arbeitete als Investmentmanager bei Meridiam und sah sich eine Präsentation von Northvolt an. Das schwedische Unternehmen benötigte mehrere Milliarden Euro für die Herstellung von Batterien für E-Autos.

„Wow, die sind ja ein bisschen verrückt“, dachte Lemaignan. „Aber das ist genau das, was Europa braucht.“

In diesem Moment wurde die Idee für Verkor geboren. Im Juli 2020 gründete Lemaignan gemeinsam mit fünf Kollegen die französische Batteriefirma. Das Unternehmen wuchs sehr schnell und gewann für sein Technikteam Talente aus aller Welt.

Verkor ist der dritte europäische Batteriehersteller, der eine Gigafabrik baut (die anderen Gigafabriken in Europa gehören asiatischen Unternehmen). 

Dass die Gigafabrik im nordfranzösischen Dunkerque in Hafennähe liegt, erleichtert den Rohstoffimport und die Lieferung der fertigen Produkte zu den Fabriken des französischen Autoherstellers Renault.

Außerdem soll das Projekt bis 2030 etwa 1 500–2 000 Arbeitsplätze in Dunkerque schaffen.

Verkor

„Dieses Projekt erfüllt alle Kriterien: Verkor ist ein innovatives europäisches Start-up, es fördert die grüne Wende in der europäischen Automobilindustrie und stärkt Europas weltweite Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in einem wichtigen Sektor.“
Olivier Kueny

Kreditreferent, Europäische Investitionsbank

Medien zum Thema

28 November 2023

Frankreich lädt auf

Neue Gigafabrik für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien in Frankreich schafft Arbeitsplätze und bringt saubere Mobilität für Europa
Verkehr InvestEU Frankreich Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
28 Februar 2018

Grüner Saft für Europas Elektroautos

Northvolt baut in Schweden ein Werk für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien und will damit Europas Abhängigkeit vom Öl und von importierten Batterien verringern.
Risikokapital und Eigenkapital Risikokapital Verkehr Venture Debt Kreislaufwirtschaft Schweden Europäische Union Innovation Klima Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
30 November 2020

Wenn der Wind nicht weht

Zwei innovative schwedische Batteriehersteller wollen auch bei Schatten und Windstille saubere Energie für Heim und Auto liefern
Risikokapital und Eigenkapital Risikokapital Verkehr Venture Debt Schweden Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
19 Dezember 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 Dezember 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 Dezember 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

