DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

Französische Gigafabrik fertigt Lithium-Ionen-Batterien für E-Autos

Wachstumshilfe für innovatives Unternehmen, das E-Autos Strom speichern lässt

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
28/09/2023
Betrag
EUR 428.158.659,23
Länder
Frankreich
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Betrag
428.158.659,23 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 428.158.659,23 €
Industrie : 428.158.659,23 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/09/2023 : 19.500.000 €
21/12/2023 : 35.000.000 €
21/12/2023 : 56.400.000 €
28/09/2023 : 317.258.659,23 €
Datenblätter
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 450 Mio. Euro unter InvestEU für E-Batterien-Gigafabrik von AESC in Douai

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 Juli 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/09/2023
20220168
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1317 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction and operation of an advanced manufacturing plant in Douai, France.

The aim is to supply the Renault Group with a new generation of Lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). The project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the implementation in Europe of an advanced manufacturing technology for the production of advanced li-ion battery cells. The latter is considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry.


The company achieved an important milestone in the prototyping of the cells and now needs to follow suit with getting it in a stable serial production at acceptable scrap rate, the hardest part in this high-tech industry by some accounts.


The project could make a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry. The knowledge spillovers in Europe are related to the cooperation with the French EPC constructor for the development and construction of the highly specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force.


The project caters for the transition in e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with advanced battery cells. It therefore qualifies in full as Climate Action (mitigation).


The project is located in a cohesion region where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. It therefore qualifies in full under Cohesion. 


The operation qualifies for InvestEU eligibility under the following main policy priority areas:

SIW:

1.1.6 Modernisation and decarbonisation of industry

(a)       decarbonisation investments in industries, in particular transport, aiming at significant reduction or avoidance of GHG emissions; and

(c)       investments in assets enabling the flow of low-carbon energy.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This in turn requires the build-up of an innovative European battery industry. Europe lags behind in the development and industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how.

The project addresses these failures.

The project:

(a) has the nature of a public good for which the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost, both in a Cohesion Region);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company fails to internalise, such as climate mitigation.

The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region and thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related high skilled jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help creating the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system In Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loans (loan tenor potentially going beyond the Renault offtake contract and being exposed to a mix of substantial market / technology / offtaker creditworthiness risks, subject to acceptability being confirmed during appraisal) beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable, can be considered thanks to Invest EU protection. 


Considering the above, the project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The implementation of an industrial scale plant for serial production of lithium-ion battery cells requires a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision in accordance with the EIA directive. This and other environmental, climate and social aspects will be appraised during project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Kommentar(e)

The project concerns a first implementation in Europe of an advanced manufacturing technology tailored to the production of a sub-type of advanced li-ion battery cells. The latter is considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry. The project could make a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry. The knowledge spillovers in Europe are related to the cooperation with the French EPC constructor for the development and construction of the highly specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force. The project caters for the transition in e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV batteries with advanced battery cells. It therefore qualifies in full as Climate Action (mitigation). The project is located in a cohesion region where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. It therefore qualifies in full under EU Cohesion.

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Apr 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162765287
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220168
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160491980
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220168
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Ein Automobil-Ökosystem in Nordfrankreich

Warum

  • Weltweite Nachfrage nach Lithium-Ionen-Batterien steigt
  • Europa muss seine Produktionskapazität für Batterien erhöhen
  • E-Fahrzeuge senken Emissionen und treiben die grüne Wende voran
  • Die Region Hauts-de-France schließt zu EU-Volkswirtschaften auf

Wie

  • Lithium-Ionen-Batterien für E-Autos von Renault, die sauberer fahren
  • Fabrik mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 9 Gigawattstunden, die bis 2030 auf 24 bis 30 Gigawattstunden gesteigert wird
  • Mehr Jobs und neue Technologien für die Region Hauts-de-France

Sektoren und Länder

Frankreich Frankreich Klima und Umwelt Entwicklung weltweit Energie Entwicklung weltweit

Wirkung

Ein Schub für Europas Batterieindustrie

  • Jährliche Batteriekapazität für zunächst 200 000 E-Fahrzeuge
  • Reindustrialisierung der Region Hauts-de-France, des neuen „Battery Valley“
  • 1 200 neue direkte Jobs in den nächsten drei Jahren und bis zu 3 000 Arbeitsplätze bis 2030

Die Gigafabrik ist ein Leuchtturm des Fortschritts – nicht nur für AESC, sondern für die grünen Ambitionen Frankreichs und Europas. Wir machen Batterien und E-Autos günstiger und bringen damit die Mobilitätswende voran. Darauf sind wir stolz.
Matsumoto Shoichi

CEO, AESC

449

Mio. €

Die EIB stellte über 449 Mio. Euro für AESC bereit

Video abspielen

4:20

custom-preview

Story

Frankreich lädt auf

Anastasia Walch-Guinebert hatte schon immer Spaß daran, Probleme zu lösen und Dinge besser zu machen. Auch die kontinuierlichen Innovationen für die Energiewende findet sie faszinierend. Als Prozessingenieurin bei der Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) mit Sitz in Japan kann sie ihre Talente ausleben. Bei dem großen, internationalen Batterieunternehmen tüftelt sie an der Produktion von Batterien für E-Fahrzeuge, damit sie noch sicherer, besser und ökologisch nachhaltiger werden.

„Wenn bei einem Produkt die Qualität nicht stimmt, ist es an uns, Lösungen zu finden“, erzählt sie. „In meinem Job kann ich etwas für das Klima und die Welt um mich herum tun.“

Bis 2025 will AESC im nordfranzösischen Douai eine neue Batterie-Gigafabrik hochziehen. Dann wird ihre Arbeit noch wichtiger.

Die einstige Bergbaustadt Douai hat sich mit Unternehmen wie Renault zu einem Zentrum des Automobilbaus gewandelt. Durch unser Projekt wird dieses Ökosystem weiter wachsen.
Anastasia Walch-Guinebert

Prozessingenieurin, AESC

AESC bringt Spitzen-Know-how nach Frankreich und fördert damit die nachhaltige Entwicklung der Batterieindustrie in Europa. Das Projekt trägt außerdem zur Reindustrialisierung der Region Hauts-de-France bei, des neuen „Battery Valley“. Und es ist Teil der Strategiewende bei Renault.
Olivier Kueny

Kreditreferent, EIB

Was ist eine Gigafabrik?

10

Mrd. €

Investitionen der EIB in Frankreich 2022

Gigafabriken sind große Anlagen für den Bau von Batterien für E-Fahrzeuge, Speicherlösungen für erneuerbare Energien und damit verbundene Technologien. Sie spezialisieren sich auf ein bestimmtes Produkt und stellen es in großem Maßstab her. Anders als herkömmliche Fabriken, die kleiner sind und meist verschiedene Produkte fertigen. Die AESC-Gigafabrik in Douai wird Lithium-Ionen-Batterien für E-Fahrzeuge in Masse produzieren.

Für E-Autos sind Lithium-Ionen-Batterien besser geeignet als Natrium-, Magnesium- oder Wasserstoffbatterien. Sie halten länger und haben eine höhere Energiedichte – ein klares Plus für Autos mit wenig Platz. Zudem ist Lithium besonders leicht. Das verbraucht bei der Fahrt weniger Energie, ist effizienter und erhöht die Reichweite.

Medien zum Thema

28 November 2023

Frankreich lädt auf

Neue Gigafabrik für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien in Frankreich schafft Arbeitsplätze und bringt saubere Mobilität für Europa
Verkehr InvestEU Frankreich Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
28 Februar 2018

Grüner Saft für Europas Elektroautos

Northvolt baut in Schweden ein Werk für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien und will damit Europas Abhängigkeit vom Öl und von importierten Batterien verringern.
Risikokapital und Eigenkapital Risikokapital Verkehr Venture Debt Kreislaufwirtschaft Schweden Europäische Union Innovation Klima Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
13 Januar 2021

Kaffee kochen mit grünem Strom aus dem Auto

Ein deutsches Unternehmen investiert in bidirektionales Laden und macht damit Elektroautos noch umweltfreundlicher
Risikokapital und Eigenkapital Risikokapital Verkehr Venture Debt Deutschland Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Soziale Infrastruktur
