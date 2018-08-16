Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION

So geht Geothermie in Afrika

Kenia zeigt, wie industrielle Entwicklung auch ohne Umweltschäden funktioniert

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
04/09/2017
Betrag
EUR 41.151.927,4
Länder
Kenia
Sektor(en)
Energie
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
41.151.927,4 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kenia : 41.151.927,4 €
Energie : 41.151.927,4 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/09/2017 : 41.151.927,4 €
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Januar 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/09/2017
20150459
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
KENYA ELECTRICITY GENERATING COMPANY LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 72 million
EUR 311 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the extension of the existing 140 MW Olkaria I Unit 4 & 5 geothermal power plant with an additional 70 MW turbine (Unit 6), the necessary wells, steam-gathering system and interconnection facilities.

The project will help meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost. Its economic benefits include increased power generation, improved security of supply (geothermal power is unaffected by annual hydrological conditions), reduced national dependence on imported fossil fuels for electricity generation, fewer emissions associated with conventional thermal generation and additional operational flexibility with the greater Olkaria geothermal generation park.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Kenyan law requires a full EIA. An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been established for the new unit and has been approved and a respective licence issued by the NEMA (National Environmental Management Authority). As with the other units of Olkaria I power station, the project lies in the Hells Gate National Park, where there is no human settlement. The Bank will ensure that the project complies with its environmental and social standards.

The promoter is a utility majority-owned by the Government of Kenya. For the project it will adopt open competitive tendering procedures and envisages publication in the Official Journal of the EU for the main contracts. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The Government of Kenya, in its Vision 2030 development programme launched in 2008, has identified energy as being one of the key enablers to attain 10% GDP growth target. The project will provide renewable energy to bridge the existing gap between energy demand and supply in Kenya and it will help mitigate the impact of climate change. The investment is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 7 "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all".

Weitere Unterlagen
22/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - 70MW Additional Unit 6 geothermal powerplant
23/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - For the drilling of 80 Geothermal Steam production Wells
22/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - NTS of the ESIA for the Additional Unit 6 Powerplant
22/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - EIA for the drilling of 80 Geothermal Steam Production Wells
25/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - 70MW Additional Unit 6 geothermal powerplant
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63951928
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150459
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - For the drilling of 80 Geothermal Steam production Wells
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65357527
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150459
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - NTS of the ESIA for the Additional Unit 6 Powerplant
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65362518
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150459
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - EIA for the drilling of 80 Geothermal Steam Production Wells
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65369919
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150459
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67483700
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150459
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252644842
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20150459
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Afrikas Energie-Primus

Warum

  • Geothermie bietet saubere Energie
  • Senkt Emissionen aus fossilen Brennstoffen
  • Bringt Kenia bei Erneuerbaren in Afrika weit nach vorn

Wie

  • Kenia baut Geothermie aus und exportiert Know-how
  • Ab 2030 will das Land ausschließlich grüne Energieträger nutzen
  • Dank Geothermie-Erfolg kann Kenia in andere Erneuerbare investieren, etwa Wasser- und Solarkraft

Sektoren und Länder

Kenia Kenia Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Energie

Wirkung

Mehr grüne Energie

  • Geothermie erzeugt über 40 Prozent des benötigten Stroms in Kenia
  • Erneuerbare decken mehr als 90 Prozent von Kenias Energiebedarf
  • Weniger Emissionen aus fossilen Brennstoffen
Ohne Geothermie könnte das Land seinen Energiebedarf kaum decken.
Peketsa Mangi

Kraftwerksmanager Olkaria, Kenia

Video abspielen

0:47

custom-preview

Story

Industrialisierung geht auch ohne Umweltschäden

Wenn Sie sehen, was wir schon erreicht haben, dann dürfte klar sein: Da kommt noch viel mehr.
XN Iraki

Professor für BWL und Management an der Universität Nairobi

Aufgewachsen ist er in einem kenianischen Dorf, ohne Strom und elektrisches Licht. Heute entwickelt Peketsa Mangi die Geothermie beim Energieversorger KenGen in Olkarie. Dort steht eines der größten Geothermiekraftwerke der Welt.

Kenia sei bereits seit den 1950er-Jahren „der Erdwärme-Pionier in Afrika“, sagt Mangi. Er steht mitten auf einem saftigen Feld im Great Rift Valley, hinter ihm schnaubt die Erde dicke, weiße Dampfschwaden aus.

Über mehrere tausend Meter tiefe Bohrlöcher zapfen die Olkaria-Kraftwerke die Energie der Erde an. Sie fangen Dampf auf und befördern ihn durch Leitungen zu den Turbinen, die den Strom erzeugen. Große weiße Rohre führen Wasser oder Dampf durch den gesamten Komplex, der rund 70 Quadratkilometer einnimmt. Die Rohre stehen auf Stelzen, damit Tiere darunter hindurchlaufen können, und haben sogar hohe Bögen für die Giraffen, die morgens unter den umliegenden Bäumen frühstücken.

Kenia ist nicht nur führend im Energiesektor, sondern stärkt auch Frauen in diesem Bereich. Das Land weiß, was Frauen mitbringen.
Anna Mwangi

Geophysikerin im Olkaria-Kraftwerk

Medien zum Thema

16 August 2018

Kein Netz? Kein Problem!

Das Unternehmen d.light versorgt auch abgelegene Ortschaften in Afrika mit sauberer Energie.
Strom Klima Erneuerbare Energien Asien und Pazifik Lateinamerika und Karibik Subsahara-Afrika Klima und Umwelt Energie
28 August 2020

Entwicklungslösungen: Investitionen, die wirken

Lokale Handwerksbetriebe profitieren von der Eingliederung in globale Wertschöpfungsketten – ein Programm unter Federführung der Bank der EU belegt das
KMU Wirtschaft Allgemeine und berufliche Bildung Entwicklungslösungen Kenia Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
29 April 2022

Eine helfende Hand

Klimafinanzierungen helfen dürregeplagten Hirten in Kenia. Die Kredite werden von der EU besichert, weil sich kenianische Banken kaum in abgelegene Regionen vorwagen
KMU Kenia Subsahara-Afrika Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie
Projekte und Storys zum Thema
19 Dezember 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 Dezember 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 Dezember 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

