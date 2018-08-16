So geht Geothermie in Afrika

If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Kenyan law requires a full EIA. An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been established for the new unit and has been approved and a respective licence issued by the NEMA (National Environmental Management Authority). As with the other units of Olkaria I power station, the project lies in the Hells Gate National Park, where there is no human settlement. The Bank will ensure that the project complies with its environmental and social standards.