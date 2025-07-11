Spain: EIB and ICF sign €100 million loan to back small businesses’ investments in sustainability and climate change adaptation and mitigation

EIB

This is the first tranche of a total approved loan of €200 million.

The loan will expand financing available for small businesses wishing to invest in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles and waste management.

The agreement contributes to the EIB’s strategic priorities of climate action and environmental sustainability, as well as support for SMEs and mid-caps.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Institut Català de Finances (ICF) have signed a €100 million loan to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to invest in sustainability and climate change adaptation and mitigation. This is the first tranche of a total approved EIB loan of €200 million.

The agreement means that ICF will be able to expand the range of new financing available to enable SMEs – a key element of the economy – to make investments to speed up their green transition and help create a more sustainable and competitive economy. Projects open for financing will include those related to renewable energy and energy efficiency, investments in electric vehicles, the circular economy or efficient and sustainable waste management.

EIB Director of Public Sector Lending in the European Union Gilles Badot said: “This loan will make it easier for small and medium companies committed to sustainability and energy efficiency to access new financing. We are very happy to join forces once again with ICF, applying cooperation between public sector financial institutions to promote the green transition of these companies of strategic importance to our economy and to its transition towards a more sustainable model.”

ICF CEO Vanessa Servera added: “EIB support has enabled us to offer Catalan SMEs better financing conditions so they can implement projects and investments directly helping to meet climate goals and driving competitiveness. Small and medium companies are key to our economy and, for this reason, ICF wants to act as a strategic ally in their transition to a more sustainable and responsible business model.”

The agreement highlights the commitment of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) to climate action and environmental sustainability and support for small and medium-sized enterprises – strategic priorities set out in the Group’s Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Agreement, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed new financing worth €12.3 billion for over 100 high-impact projects in 2024, contributing to the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and better services for its people.

ICF

ICF has been the public promotional bank in Catalonia for 40 years, and in that period it has financed 37 000 clients for a total of €16 billion. Its main mission is to promote the financing of companies and entities in order to contribute to the growth, innovation and sustainability of the Catalan economy. ICF acts as a complement to the private sector, offering a wide range of financing solutions focused on loans, guarantees and investment in venture capital. Since 2014 it has been a member of the European Association of Public Banks (EAPB), which brings together a large number of the public promotional banks and financial entities operating in Europe.