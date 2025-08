Spanien: EIB-Gruppe und CaixaBank mobilisieren 900 Mio. Euro für KMU und Midcaps – für Investitionen, Liquiditätsbedarf und die Landwirtschaft

EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro and CaixaBank’s CEO Gonzalo Gortázar have signed an agreement in Barcelona, under which the EIB, in keeping with its commitment to promote digitalisation, will support CaixaBank’s innovation strategy and finance the implementation of various investments to transform and digitalise the institution’s IT infrastructure with new technologies for modernising customer access to information and improving transaction security. These investments agreed between the two partners will amount to EUR 70m.