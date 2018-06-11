  • Informations de publication

    11 juin 2018

    • Mots-clés correspondants

    • Éducation et formation
    • Santé et sciences de la vie
    • Économie
    • Développement - international
    • Infrastructures sociales
    Afficher davantage Afficher moins

Dans la série :

PDF (EN)

Description

Disposer d’un plan cohérent et prospectif, en matière d’éducation et de compétences, dopera l’innovation, contribuera à la course aux technologies, améliorera la réserve de compétences et favorisera l’égalité des chances.