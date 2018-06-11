Dans la série :
DescriptionDisposer d’un plan cohérent et prospectif, en matière d’éducation et de compétences, dopera l’innovation, contribuera à la course aux technologies, améliorera la réserve de compétences et favorisera l’égalité des chances.
Toutes les publications de cette série
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- Un partenariat avec l’Afrique
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Boîte à outils pour la connectivité en milieu rural
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- L’essor de l’économie numérique africaine
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- From starting to scaling
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Des villes intelligentes et des investissements intelligents en Europe centrale, de l’Est et du Sud-Est
- Les inégalités en Europe
- La question migratoire et l'UE : défis, possibilités, rôle de la BEI
- Restaurer la compétitivité de l'UE
- Débloquer les activités de prêt en Europe
- ECON Note - Marché et financement des PPP en Europe
- ECON Note - L'impact de la récession de 2008-2009 sur la convergence régionale dans l'UE
- Note ECON n° 02-2012 - Études relatives aux priorités de la BEI
- Note ECON n°01-2012 – Études relatives aux priorités de la BEI
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Innovation et croissance de la productivité dans le secteur des services de l'UE
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/1999