Part of the series :
Description
Economies of Scale and Efficiency in European Banking: New Evidence
This paper investigates the cost efficiency of 1974 credit institutions across 15 European
countries over the five-year period following the implementation of the Second Banking
Directive in 1993.
All publications in this series
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- A partnership with Africa
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Rural connectivity toolkit
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- The rise of Africa’s digital economy
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- From starting to scaling
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Smart Cities, Smart Investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe
- Investing in Europe’s future: the role of education and skills
- Inequality in Europe
- Migration and the EU: Challenges, opportunities, the role of EIB
- Restoring EU competitiveness
- Unlocking lending in Europe
- ECON Note - The impact of the recession in 2008-2009 on EU regional convergence
- ECON Note - PPPs and their financing in Europe
- ECON Note n°02-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- ECON Note n°01-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Innovation and productivity growth in the EU services sector
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999