Description

This publication analyses how uncertainty and rising energy prices influence European firms’ investments in climate action and energy efficiency, utilising data from the EIB Investment Survey (2019–2022). It finds that while higher energy costs incentivise short-term energy efficiency measures, uncertainty significantly deters long-term climate investments, with sectoral energy intensity shaping firm responses. The study underscores the need for stable, supportive policies to foster sustainable investment and advance Europe’s green transition objectives.