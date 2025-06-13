Description

This publication presents a comprehensive index assessing climate risk for over 170 countries, distinguishing between physical and transition risks while accounting for adaptation and mitigation capacities. It introduces a robust, data-driven methodology to identify key vulnerabilities and inform risk management, investment priorities, and policy responses. The findings emphasise the heightened physical risks faced by developing economies and the significant transition risks confronting fossil fuel-dependent and high-income countries, underscoring the need for targeted action and international collaboration.