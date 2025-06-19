TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

Date de publication: 14 mars 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Lieu
Description
The project consists of a Lending Envelope (LE) for Thematic Finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU with eligibility under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPAs) for Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW) General Debt or Research, innovation and digitisation (RIDW) as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1. Sustainable Investments; 2. Future technologies; and 3. Areas of strategic importance. The LE also includes sub-operations relating to (i) the Green Premium Top-Up Agreement and (ii) the European Battery Manufacturing Top-Up Agreement, to InvestEU.
Objectifs
The aim is to provide venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.
Secteur(s)
- Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Services - Information et communication
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1000 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 19/06/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).