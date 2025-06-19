Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

Référence: 20250073
Date de publication: 14 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Lieu

Description

The project consists of a Lending Envelope (LE) for Thematic Finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU with eligibility under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPAs) for Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW) General Debt or Research, innovation and digitisation (RIDW) as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1. Sustainable Investments; 2. Future technologies; and 3. Areas of strategic importance. The LE also includes sub-operations relating to (i) the Green Premium Top-Up Agreement and (ii) the European Battery Manufacturing Top-Up Agreement, to InvestEU.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 19/06/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
19 juin 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

