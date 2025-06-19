TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

Référence: 20250073

Date de publication: 14 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project consists of a Lending Envelope (LE) for Thematic Finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU with eligibility under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPAs) for Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW) General Debt or Research, innovation and digitisation (RIDW) as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1. Sustainable Investments; 2. Future technologies; and 3. Areas of strategic importance. The LE also includes sub-operations relating to (i) the Green Premium Top-Up Agreement and (ii) the European Battery Manufacturing Top-Up Agreement, to InvestEU.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Services - Information et communication

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 19/06/2025