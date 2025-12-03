TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)

Date de publication: 3 décembre 2025
Lieu
Description
The project supports the deployment of an electric vehicle charging network in the Baltics and Central and Eastern European countries.
Objectifs
The aim is to accelerate the electrification of the road transport sector and is aligned with the EC's comprehensive framework of policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy (December 2020) and the EU Green Deal (November 2021). The project also contributes to EIB's objectives for Sustainable Transport (100%) and Climate Action (100%). Being located in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Croatia Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia and Czechia, it also supports cohesion (70%). Additionally, it is aligned with the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and new Transport Lending Policy, as well as the Strategic Priorities (Climate, Cohesion, CMU by creating level playing field). The operation falls under the eligible policy area described in Article 5 heading 1.1.2 Future Mobility of the Green Transition Schedule A.2.1 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, as it covers high-risk deployment of recharging and refuelling infrastructure supplying electricity.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 35 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 85 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).