TECHEU VD REACTIVE GRID DIAGNOSTICS (IEU GT3)

Date de publication: 19 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierREACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Lieu
Description
The project involves developing and deploying advanced technology across Europe to enable real-time measurement of power system inertia, system strength and oscillation monitoring.
Objectifs
The targeted technology will address the challenges to grid stability caused by the growing integration of non-synchronous, inverter-based renewable energy sources. In particular, real-time, high-accuracy inertia measurements will support network operators in optimising the curtailment of renewable energy sources and the procurement of reserve services. This will ultimately help reduce energy costs for end users and lower carbon monoxide emissions.
Commentaires
Renewable Energy Sources (RES) unlike traditional power generators do not supply inertia. Decreasing inertia exposes the system to more regular, larger and faster frequency deviations when events on the network occur. These events increase the risk of generation and load disconnections and islanding. As mitigations, operators curtail RES and procure more reserve services. While necessary, these actions are expensive and, when used excessively or unnecessarily, can slow the progress toward a greener energy system.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 19 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
Aspects environnementaux
The inertia measurement may include the installation of MW scale Ultracapacitor or Battery Energy Storage Systems that will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).