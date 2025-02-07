TECHEU VD REACTIVE GRID DIAGNOSTICS (IEU GT3)

Référence: 20250207

Date de publication: 19 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

REACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

The project involves developing and deploying advanced technology across Europe to enable real-time measurement of power system inertia, system strength and oscillation monitoring.

Objectifs

The targeted technology will address the challenges to grid stability caused by the growing integration of non-synchronous, inverter-based renewable energy sources. In particular, real-time, high-accuracy inertia measurements will support network operators in optimising the curtailment of renewable energy sources and the procurement of reserve services. This will ultimately help reduce energy costs for end users and lower carbon monoxide emissions.

Commentaires

Renewable Energy Sources (RES) unlike traditional power generators do not supply inertia. Decreasing inertia exposes the system to more regular, larger and faster frequency deviations when events on the network occur. These events increase the risk of generation and load disconnections and islanding. As mitigations, operators curtail RES and procure more reserve services. While necessary, these actions are expensive and, when used excessively or unnecessarily, can slow the progress toward a greener energy system.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 19 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Aspects environnementaux

The inertia measurement may include the installation of MW scale Ultracapacitor or Battery Energy Storage Systems that will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen