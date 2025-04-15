Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
TECHEU CATALYXX BIO-BUTANOL FOAK (IEU GT2)

Référence: 20250250
Date de publication: 15 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

CATALYXX PROCESOS CATALITICOS SL

Lieu

Description

The project concerns an investment in Carling, which is located in the Moselle department, part of the Grand Est region in north-eastern France. The project will scale up of an innovative catalytic process to produce 15,000kpa of bio-butanol from a bio-ethanol feedstock. The project will be the first of a kind deployment of the technology at commercial scale. The product will be used as an industrial intermediate, supporting the decarbonisation of the chemical sector by replacing butanol produced from fossil fuel based processes. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a transition region, fostering economic growth and development. The investments are scheduled to take place during the period 2026 ? 2027.

Objectifs

The Project will unlock the decarbonisation potential of bio-ethanol into sectors, which until now typically could not be served by the industry.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 37 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 123 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

France Industrie