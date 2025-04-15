TECHEU CATALYXX BIO-BUTANOL FOAK (IEU GT2)

Date de publication: 15 avril 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCATALYXX PROCESOS CATALITICOS SL
Lieu
Description
The project concerns an investment in Carling, which is located in the Moselle department, part of the Grand Est region in north-eastern France. The project will scale up of an innovative catalytic process to produce 15,000kpa of bio-butanol from a bio-ethanol feedstock. The project will be the first of a kind deployment of the technology at commercial scale. The product will be used as an industrial intermediate, supporting the decarbonisation of the chemical sector by replacing butanol produced from fossil fuel based processes. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a transition region, fostering economic growth and development. The investments are scheduled to take place during the period 2026 ? 2027.
Objectifs
The Project will unlock the decarbonisation potential of bio-ethanol into sectors, which until now typically could not be served by the industry.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 37 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 123 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).