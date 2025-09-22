TECHEU TWAICE BATTERY INTELLIGENCE (IEU GT)

Date de publication: 22 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTWAICE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
Lieu
Description
Financing of research and development (R&D) activities dedicated to predictive analytics for batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage systems in the period 2025-2029.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the development of the promoter's simulation and analytics software suite for the batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage, and related research and development on battery behaviour.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).