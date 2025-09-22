TECHEU TWAICE BATTERY INTELLIGENCE (IEU GT)

Référence: 20250358

Date de publication: 22 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TWAICE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

Financing of research and development (R&D) activities dedicated to predictive analytics for batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage systems in the period 2025-2029.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the development of the promoter's simulation and analytics software suite for the batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage, and related research and development on battery behaviour.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen