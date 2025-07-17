AISTI SUSTAINABLE BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Référence: 20250360

Date de publication: 17 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

Not disclosed.

The project will finance capital expenditure investments for the production facility of sustainable wood-foam sound insulation material in Finland. Additionally, it will finance further research and development activities and other expenses to support the growth of the company.

Objectifs

In line with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, particularly in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, the operation falls under the thematic product and its main objective concerns the building of a larger facility.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen