TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Référence: 20230701

Date de publication: 7 novembre 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The operation consists in a lending envelope (LE) or thematic finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU elegible under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPAs) for Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW) General Debt or Research, innovation and digitisation (RIDW) General Debt as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1. Sustainable Investments; 2. Future technologies; 3. Areas of strategic importance. The LE also includes sub-operations relating to the Green Premium Agreement Top Up to InvestEU.

Additionality and Impact

The Lending Envelope concerns the investments that will support the Green Transition of the EU as defined in Invest EU Thematic Green Transition. More specifically in the fields of: a) Research, development and innovation, b) The development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, c) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies, d) Environment and resources, e) The development of digital connectivity infrastructure, f) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, g) The rehabilitation of industrial sites and the restoration of such sites for sustainable use, h) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, i) The development of the defence industry, j) Space, in particular in relation to the development of the space sector in line with the objectives of the Space Strategy for Europe, k) Seas and oceans, through the development of projects and enterprises in the area of the blue economy and the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles.

The EIB financing supports investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage technologies, and those associated with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.

All investments in the Lending Envelope are expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective (80% of total project cost estimated).

The sub-projects to be financed under this Lending Envelope will help the promoters to implement long-term innovation and commercialisation strategies usually entailing high investment risks.

The financing will enhance the promoters' technology edge and capabilities, and support the development and deployment of new technologies and innovative, higher value-added products and services leading to long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

The financing structure under this Lending Envelope is designed to address high-risk investments that are requiring long-term capital, so the EIB is additional in terms of both maturity and volume. A similar long-term financing structure is not available from other market players at comparable terms and/or within the same crucial timeframe. The EIB's expertise is pivotal in such transactions as they involve a highly customised structuring component, a key element of this innovative financing, and frequent monitoring to ensure consistency with policy objectives and implementation milestones.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 13/12/2023