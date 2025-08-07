SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSQIM SRL
Lieu
Description
The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.
Objectifs
The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 15 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 34 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 3/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).