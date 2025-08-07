SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Référence: 20240894

Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SQIM SRL

The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.

Objectifs

The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 15 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 34 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 3/12/2025