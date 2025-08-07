Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Référence: 20240894
Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

SQIM SRL

Lieu

Description

The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.

Objectifs

The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 15 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 34 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 3/12/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
7 août 2025
3 décembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Italie Industrie