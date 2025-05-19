HONEXT CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Référence: 20250172

Date de publication: 19 mai 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HONEXT MATERIAL S.L.,WEPA CIRCLE GMBH

The project will finance the construction of a first of a kind manufacturing facility of circular fibreboards using 100% recycled cellulose fibres at a brownfield site in Kriebstein (Germany).

Objectifs

The aim is to contribute to the circularity in the construction industry by manufacturing non-toxic, recyclable boards by upcycling industrial fibres streams into a circular building material. The company has developed proprietary, patented technology that transforms industrial fibre waste into high-performance, fire-retardant, lightweight fibreboards. The innovative fibreboards will be composed 100% of recycled fibres, thereby eliminating the need for virgin wood materials. The production process uses biotechnology to create natural bonds between the cellulose fibres and benefits from higher energy efficiency in the drying process, comparable to state-of-the-art Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) production. The company's fibreboards can be recycled at the end of their life cycle, contributing to a closed-loop production model, and are expected to have a negative carbon footprint.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 59 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen