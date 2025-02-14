POTATOSEED SOLYNTA (IEU GT2)

Date de publication: 31 janvier 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierFLORERE BV
Description
The potato is a vital crop for human consumption and plays a key role to achieve global food security. The seed-based potato production chain is less vulnerable to diseases and pests as well as transport and storage related damages than the traditional tuber-based cultivation system. The operation will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as commercialisation of the new hybrid True Potato Seed (HTPS) varieties. These new diploid potato seeds, as an alternative to the traditional use of tubers for propagation, offer improved traits such as enhanced disease and drought resistance.
Objectifs
The EIB loan will support and accelerate the promoter's RDI efforts, aimed at generating significant positive externalities in environmental sustainability and enhancing the resilience of agricultural land management. If successful, the project has the potential to greatly improve the economics of potato production by minimising crop losses throughout all stages of cultivation, while also significantly reducing the need for chemical plant protection applications.
Secteur(s)
- Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 52 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project RDI activities will take place within the promoter's research centres in the EU, predominantly in the Netherlands. Compliance with all relevant national and EU environmental legislation will be thoroughly verified during the appraisal process. Where applicable, environmental studies or assessments will be conducted, and appropriate mitigation and/or compensation measures will be implemented as needed.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, not a concessionaire and does not hold the status of a contracting entity, and as such, is not subject to EIB's public procurement rules.
Statut
Signé - 30/06/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).