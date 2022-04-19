Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Cameroon and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Cameroon since 1965 while the Regional Representation for Central Africa based in Yaoundé was inaugurated in 2016.

Our operations are aligned with the strategic national priorities of the European Union and those of our partner countries. We finance activities in both the public and the private sector, including: renewable energieswater and sanitationwaste managementinfrastructuresustainable citiesagriculturedigital economyhealthcare, bank and microfinance credit lines targeting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the corporate private sector.

We support local economies and communities across the country by financing private businesses as well as cooperatives in all economic sectors through intermediating banks and private equity funds. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are able to grow, benefit and invest in their projects, support job creation and help raise the living standards of thousands of families.

One of the EIB’s high-profile projects is the Lom Pangar facility. The Bank has provided €30 million in financing for the project, which draws on the country's considerable hydropower potential.
The facility has increased energy services and helped meet local energy needs, providing first-time access to electricity and/or reliable power supply to about 6 million people. It has also contributed significantly to the rising use of renewable energies in Cameroon and supported regional power generation targets.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Cameroon.

1965

START OF OPERATIONS

54

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.71 Mrd €

FINANCED LIFETIME

4

LOCAL PARTNERS

Total EIB Group lending in Cameroon by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Cameroon

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Cameroon and beyond

  •
    19 April 2022

    Les transports au service du développement

    Dans les pays en développement, les transports favorisent la croissance économique et l’inclusion sociale. Voici comment les projets de transport améliorent la qualité de vie dans le monde – et luttent contre les émissions qui engendrent les changements climatiques.

  • 12 April 2022

    Sortir la tête de l’eau

    Dans les pays en développement, l’assainissement de l’eau est essentiel pour la santé et la croissance économique. Voici comment les projets relatifs à la gestion de l’eau et à l’assainissement améliorent la qualité de vie des populations du monde entier et les protègent contre les effets des changements climatiques

  • 19 May 2021

    SheInvest pour l’Afrique (nouvelle vidéo)

    Les femmes peinent souvent à accéder aux financements et à d’autres services économiques. Les investissements en faveur de l’égalité entre les sexes peuvent vraiment changer la donne ! C’est pourquoi l’UE et sa banque, la Banque européenne d’investissement, veulent encourager les investissements soucieux de l’égalité entre les femmes et les hommes en Afrique. Découvrez comment dans notre vidéo !

  • 12 November 2024

    L’action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

    La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

