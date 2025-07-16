S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

The Project concerns construction of a new 97 km long 2x2 lanes S74 expressway section between Sulejow and Tomaszow and a 14km long bypass of Opatow. The Project contributes to improved efficiency of TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The Project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of an efficient road infrastructure.

The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing. At a time of appraisal the Promoter didn't have information on the exact amounts of ESIF co-financing. Application for the Opatow bypass component was submitted in 2024.

The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.