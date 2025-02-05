This Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands, particularly those seeking to invest in CA&ES, therefore reinforcing the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy.





Overall, this will happen by making available a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) for an existing portfolio of corporate loans to support the FI's new lending. The operation will address the access to finance problems to SMEs and Midcaps, which result from information asymmetries between lenders and borrowers, and high screening costs. In the current context of high interest rate, EIB will provide an important benefit to Final Beneficiaries through reduction of interest rates. The operation also includes a CA&ES window of 30% and will support final beneficiaries in their low-carbon transition. Some final beneficiaries are expected to be located in Dutch Cohesion (Transition) areas.





The EIB participation in the transaction will create new lending capacity for the Financial Intermediary by freeing up capital on the guaranteed portfolio. The operation will further promote the Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transactions and as a synthetic securitization it also contributes to EU Capital Markets Union.