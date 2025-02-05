Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ABN AMRO ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Biggest Dutch securitisation boosts small businesses

Landmark securitisation commits ABN Amro to €1.2 billion in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises in the Netherlands

Statut
Première signature
Signé
02/04/2025
Montant
EUR 701,312,003.46
Pays
Pays-Bas
Sector(s)
Lignes de crédit
Related story
La titrisation, synonyme de croissance pour une entrepreneuse néerlandaise

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signé | 02/04/2025
20240560
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ABN AMRO ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS
ABN AMRO BANK NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 720 million
EUR 2226 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering an existing portfolio of loans to small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates to support the intermediary in lending to SMEs and mid-caps sector in the Netherlands.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

This Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands, particularly those seeking to invest in CA&ES, therefore reinforcing the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy.


Overall, this will happen by making available a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) for an existing portfolio of corporate loans to support the FI's new lending. The operation will address the access to finance problems to SMEs and Midcaps, which result from information asymmetries between lenders and borrowers, and high screening costs. In the current context of high interest rate, EIB will provide an important benefit to Final Beneficiaries through reduction of interest rates. The operation also includes a CA&ES window of 30% and will support final beneficiaries in their low-carbon transition. Some final beneficiaries are expected to be located in Dutch Cohesion (Transition) areas.  


The EIB participation in the transaction will create new lending capacity for the Financial Intermediary by freeing up capital on the guaranteed portfolio. The operation will further promote the Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transactions and as a synthetic securitization it also contributes to EU Capital Markets Union. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
5 February 2025
2 April 2025
Inside the project

How and Why

Freeing capital for new lending

Why

  • Banks must hold regulatory capital to cover unexpected losses, but this reduces their capacity to lend to small businesses
  • Securitisations help create a more liquid, larger financing market for startups and support the objectives of the Savings and Investments Union
  • Better financing for small businesses and startups helps technologies and ideas born in Europe to stay in Europe

How

  • The EIB Group takes on part of the risk of the underlying portfolio
  • The risk-sharing deal frees capital that would have been consumed by the €1 billion underlying portfolio
  • ABN AMRO can commit that newly free capital to back €1.2 billion in new loans for small and medium-sized enterprises

Sectors & Countries

The Netherlands

Impact

Big and innovative

  • The largest securitisation ever by the EIB Group
  • First securitisation transaction for ABN AMRO
  • Provides ABN AMRO with capacity for new lending, partly for environmental sustainability projects supporting the transition to climate neutrality and a sustainable society
"A synthetic securitisation doesn’t move cash – it moves risk."
“The transaction strengthens the economic growth of our clients...and boosts SME lending in the Dutch market.”
Dan Dorner

chief commercial officer for corporate banking, ABN AMRO

PLAY VIDEO

2:06

custom-preview

Story

The gift of growth for a Dutch entrepreneur

“This transaction transfers…losses to the investors and the regulatory capital becomes available for new lending.”
Demet Tamam

investment officer, European Investment Fund

When Loes Daniels started her company from a laptop on her kitchen table, it was hard to imagine she’d one day own a sleek headquarters on Amsterdam’s Concertgebouwplein. “It’s super important to attract top talent,” says Daniels, founder of Experiencegift, a global platform for personalised travel and activity gift cards. “Having a headquarters that reflects our success and ambition helps us do that.”

Twelve years ago, Daniels wanted to give her sister a present—a stay in a London hotel. She had to put the gift together herself, right down to the gift card. It gave her an idea: make it easy to give someone the gift of a hotel stay. Today, her online company sells gift cards for hotels, flights, train journeys and experiences in over 100 countries. With offices in London, New York and Athens, the business has grown rapidly. Now, with a new Amsterdam headquarters, Daniels says the company is ready for its next chapter, and she’s opening an office in Dubai.

The Concertgebouwplein headquarters was possible thanks to a loan from ABN AMRO—financing that was in turn backed by a landmark securitisation deal between ABN AMRO and the European Investment Bank Group. “Without the ABN AMRO financing, we would have found a way,” Daniels says. “But it would have been a distraction. We need to focus on building innovative products, marketing and growing the business.”

“This is a landmark transaction, remarkable both for its scale and its importance to ABN AMRO’s strategic objective.”
Jean-Baptiste Giraud

loan officer, European Investment Bank

The EIB Group and Savings and Investments Union

Pan-European by design, the EIB Group pioneers financial instruments that will serve as building blocks towards a true savings and investments union. Through its important role in catalysing and crowding in private investments, the EIB Group is channelling savings towards European tech champions, innovators, unicorns and smaller banks.

The EIB Group is already a core player in Europe’s capital markets. On the liability side, the EIB Group has successfully spearheaded green bond markets and is currently working on digital bonds. On the asset side, the Bank has a 30% market share in venture debt and the European Investment Fund provides 25% of venture capital fundraising, as well as providing green finance through its green bond buying programmes.

The Group’s European Tech Champions Initiative has mobilised €2.5 billion in capital for 12 funds to bolster Europe’s ecosystem of private mega-funds that hold more than €1 billion (as of the end of 2025). The aim: to support the scaleup phase of innovative startups. This fund‑of‑funds, managed by the European Investment Fund, supports funds with over €10 billion of aggregated commitments by their investors.

The time to act on the savings and investment union is now, so that we can seize all of the opportunities of our internal market and boost Europe’s successful entrepreneurs.

Related media

11 December 2025

Une obligation pour soutenir les pharmaciennes en Espagne

Le premier financement intermédié axé sur les entrepreneuses dans l’UE soutient les pharmaciennes et les pharmacies employant principalement des femmes en Espagne.
Emploi Institutional PME Santé et sciences de la vie Politiques de la BEI Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Finance Espagne Union européenne Union des marchés des capitaux Infrastructures sociales
29 May 2025

Cyprus venture capital fund boosts homegrown tech startups

33East fournit du capital-risque aux jeunes pousses technologiques chypriotes, aidant à inverser la fuite des cerveaux et à rapatrier de jeunes talents
Capital-risque et capital-investissement Capital-risque Institutional PME Numérique et télécoms FEI Intelligence artificielle Chypre Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique
8 November 2024

Des plateformes pour mobiliser du capital

L’union des marchés des capitaux stimulera les marchés de la titrisation et du capital-risque pour renforcer l’investissement dans l’économie réelle. Des pionniers européens montrent déjà la voie.
Institutional PME Investor relations FEI Espagne France Union européenne Union des marchés des capitaux
Publications connexes