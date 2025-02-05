ABN AMRO ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20240560

Date de publication: 1 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ABN AMRO BANK NV

The project concerns a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering an existing portfolio of loans to small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates to support the intermediary in lending to SMEs and mid-caps sector in the Netherlands.

Additionality and Impact

This Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands, particularly those seeking to invest in CA&ES, therefore reinforcing the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy.





Overall, this will happen by making available a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) for an existing portfolio of corporate loans to support the FI's new lending. The operation will address the access to finance problems to SMEs and Midcaps, which result from information asymmetries between lenders and borrowers, and high screening costs. In the current context of high interest rate, EIB will provide an important benefit to Final Beneficiaries through reduction of interest rates. The operation also includes a CA&ES window of 30% and will support final beneficiaries in their low-carbon transition. Some final beneficiaries are expected to be located in Dutch Cohesion (Transition) areas.





The EIB participation in the transaction will create new lending capacity for the Financial Intermediary by freeing up capital on the guaranteed portfolio. The operation will further promote the Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transactions and as a synthetic securitization it also contributes to EU Capital Markets Union.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 720 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 2226 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 2/04/2025