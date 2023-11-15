Nous aimons faire les choses vite et bien.
The EIB loan to Illimity will finance green transition projects of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in eligible sectors.
The aim is to finance the working capital and investment needs of eligible SMEs in Italy. At least 30% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs located in the Southern Italian Regions (as EU Cohesion cross-cutting objective) and 20% of the facility to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.
Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments and short-term liquidity needs of Italian SMEs to weather post Covid19 recovery but also to cope with a new macroeconomic scenario of surge in energy price and higher inflation due to the impact of Ukrainian war. Moreover, the EIB's funding will contribute to support Italian SMEs in their green transition and will be critical for SMEs in Cohesion Regions particularly.
The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, which is driven by asymmetric information and which, despite improvement in recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine.
Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments thanks to the availability of long-term financing and of overall lower financing costs and will send a positive signal to the market regarding their financial soundness and credit worthiness.
The proposed loan is fully consistent with the EU objectives and responds to the definition of SME financing as a strategic priority objective of the Bank. The operation will also support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the climate and energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives through the development of renewable energy (solar PV), energy efficiency, clean transportation (EV vehicles and charging infrastructure) and sustainable water and waste management projects promoted by SMEs and midcaps in several industries. It will also contribute to Italy's 2030 decarbonisation targets of the 2030 NECP.
The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.
Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI.
The operation is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Exploiter le potentiel des petites entreprises
Pourquoi
- Surmonter les contraintes des banques d’entreprise classiques.
- Aider les petites entreprises à surmonter les obstacles quotidiens auxquels elles sont confrontées.
- Soutenir les petites entreprises du sud de l’Italie et les entreprises qui luttent contre les changements climatiques.
Comment
- Une plateforme bancaire numérique proposant des services tels que l’ouverture de comptes, des demandes de prêts facilitées, des procédures de signature simplifiées pour les clients, une gestion efficace des comptes de trésorerie.
- Les entreprises ont une vue d’ensemble sur tous leurs actifs et peuvent accéder à leurs indicateurs financiers en quelques secondes.
- Les petites entreprises peuvent se concentrer sur des tâches essentielles à leur activité, plutôt que sur des procédures bancaires chronophages.
