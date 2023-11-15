Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ILLIMITY SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SMES

Banque dématérialisée pour les petites entreprises du sud de l’Italie

La première banque italienne entièrement en ligne finance le Mezzogiorno, en particulier les entreprises qui mettent l’accent sur l’action climatique.

Statut
Première signature
Montant
Pays
Secteur(s)
Plus d'info

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 février 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/12/2022
20220327
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ILLIMITY SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SMES
ILLIMITY BANK SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The EIB loan to Illimity will finance green transition projects of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in eligible sectors.

The aim is to finance the working capital and investment needs of eligible SMEs in Italy. At least 30% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs located in the Southern Italian Regions (as EU Cohesion cross-cutting objective) and 20% of the facility to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments and short-term liquidity needs of Italian SMEs to weather post Covid19 recovery but also to cope with a new macroeconomic scenario of surge in energy price and higher inflation due to the impact of Ukrainian war. Moreover, the EIB's funding will contribute to support Italian SMEs in their green transition and will be critical for SMEs in Cohesion Regions particularly.


The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, which is driven by asymmetric information and which, despite improvement in recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine.


Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments thanks to the availability of long-term financing and of overall lower financing costs and will send a positive signal to the market regarding their financial soundness and credit worthiness.


The proposed loan is fully consistent with the EU objectives and responds to the definition of SME financing as a strategic priority objective of the Bank. The operation will also support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the climate and energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives through the development of renewable energy (solar PV), energy efficiency, clean transportation (EV vehicles and charging infrastructure) and sustainable water and waste management projects promoted by SMEs and midcaps in several industries. It will also contribute to Italy's 2030 decarbonisation targets of the 2030 NECP.


The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.


Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI.


The operation is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Exploiter le potentiel des petites entreprises

Pourquoi

  • Surmonter les contraintes des banques d’entreprise classiques.
  • Aider les petites entreprises à surmonter les obstacles quotidiens auxquels elles sont confrontées.
  • Soutenir les petites entreprises du sud de l’Italie et les entreprises qui luttent contre les changements climatiques.

Comment

  • Une plateforme bancaire numérique proposant des services tels que l’ouverture de comptes, des demandes de prêts facilitées, des procédures de signature simplifiées pour les clients, une gestion efficace des comptes de trésorerie.
  • Les entreprises ont une vue d’ensemble sur tous leurs actifs et peuvent accéder à leurs indicateurs financiers en quelques secondes.
  • Les petites entreprises peuvent se concentrer sur des tâches essentielles à leur activité, plutôt que sur des procédures bancaires chronophages.

Secteurs et pays

Italie Italie

Impact

Une plateforme entièrement numérique dématérialisée

  • La plateforme B‑ilty peut rapidement analyser des dizaines d’indicateurs et apporter des réponses claires aux petites entreprises en matière de crédit.
  • En quelques jours, une entreprise sait si elle peut obtenir un prêt ou non, et pourquoi.
  • Au bout de trois ou quatre semaines, une entreprise peut utiliser le compte bancaire qu’elle a ouvert en 30 minutes.
  • 30 % du prêt bénéficieront aux petites entreprises des régions relevant de l’objectif de cohésion de l’UE (notamment Molise, Campanie, Pouilles, Basilicate, Calabre, Sicile, Sardaigne, Abruzzes, Ombrie et Marches),
  • 20 % des fonds seront consacrés aux investissements des petites entreprises qui produisent de l’énergie verte, réduisent les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et améliorent l’efficacité énergétique.

30

minutes

pour qu’une entreprise ouvre un compte bancaire auprès de B-ilty. Dans une banque classique, cela prend 30 jours.

Regarder la vidéo

3:30

custom-preview

Récit

Un grand pas en avant pour illimity

Amiran Tsintsadze est un entrepreneur géorgien qui vit à Rome et Milan depuis son enfance. Il est responsable Crédit numérique et gestion de produits chez illimity, la première banque entièrement dématérialisée d’Italie.

Roberto Stasi est chargé de prêt à la Banque européenne d’investissement. En 2021, Roberto Stasi et Amiran Tsintsadze ont travaillé sur un accord s’élevant à plus d’un milliard d’euros destiné à couvrir les besoins de liquidités des petites entreprises italiennes dans le cadre d’un programme visant à contrer l’impact économique de la pandémie de COVID-19. 

En 2022, ils ont à nouveau collaboré pour financer de petites entreprises du Mezzogiorno, en particulier celles qui mettent l’accent sur l’action pour le climat. Le prêt de 100 millions d’euros de la Banque européenne d’investissement a permis à illimity de faire un grand pas en avant.

Roberto Stasi (BEI) et Amiran Tsintsadze (Illimity)
Nous aimons faire les choses vite et bien.
Corrado Passera

Fondateur et directeur général d’illimity

La Banque européenne d’investissement a été une locomotive pour notre financement.
Amiran Tsintsadze

Responsable Crédit numérique et gestion de produits chez illimity

