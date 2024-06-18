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PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA

Signature(s)

Montant
90 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 90 000 000 €
Transports : 90 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/07/2024 : 90 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
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17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
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17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 90 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement durable du port de Livourne

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 octobre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/07/2024
20210681
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
AUTORITA DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MAR TIRRENO SETTENTRIONALE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 90 million
EUR 473 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the development of a new port area by expanding the existing facilities towards the sea, including new breakwaters, land reclamation and dredging works at the Port of Livorno.

The Promoter's large investment programme aims at developing the existing port facilities to increase the capacity, improve the efficiency and enhance the maritime accessibility. This programme includes the construction of a new breakwater and channel system to accommodate future terminals and upgrade the maritime accessibility. EIB's financing will be focused on Phase 1 of this investment programme, which includes the new North breakwater (and an associated basin to deposit dredging spoils), the re-profile of the existing Meloria Breakwater, the new south Breakwater and the dredging of the access channel to new and the existing port areas.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the Project will be implemented in line with the required environmental and procurement standards. EIB brings excellent financial contribution in terms of longer maturity, flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability period and the substantial crowding-in effect to the market players in this industry sector.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation and mitigation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal for each project component.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 juin 2024
15 juillet 2024
Documents liés
20/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 90 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement durable du port de Livourne

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Date de publication
20 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213100522
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055225
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163047503
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054906
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163052371
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055223
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055731
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055730
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054315
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163050346
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055601
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054010
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055019
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Date de publication
12 Dec 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163053386
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210681
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Fiche technique
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 90 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement durable du port de Livourne

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 90 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement durable du port de Livourne
Autres liens
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
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12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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