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VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Lituanie : 50 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
31/03/2021 : 20 000 000 €
20/06/2022 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : Vilnius va améliorer ses infrastructures d'approvisionnement en eau et d’assainissement grâce à une aide européenne
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI et Enel concluent un financement de 120 millions d’EUR lié à un objectif de durabilité à l’appui de la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Italie : la CDP et la BEI annoncent 630 millions d’EUR via un « Basket Bond » bénéficiant de la garantie de l’UE pour aider les PME et les ETI
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : la BEI continue à soutenir le secteur de l’eau en Lituanie en prêtant 30 millions d’EUR à Vilniaus vandenys

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 février 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/03/2021
20200517
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
UAB VILNIAUS VANDENYS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 109 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

Financing of a multi-annual investment programme in water and sanitation in the City of Vilnius.

The proposed operation concerns the multiannual investment plan of Vilnius Water, and aims at enhancing the quality and security of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment. Investments are supposed to include rehabilitation of networks, metering replacement, rehabilitation and modernisation of the wastewater treatment plants (WWTP), water treatment and storage facilities, and information and communications technologies (ICT) process improvement and automation items.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.EIB provides significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. As the Borrower has never borrowed from commercial or international financiers (only from state-owned entities), EIB financing will help the Borrower to diversify funding sources and will provide a financial structure in line with the best banking practice for the first time. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The Promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for publication on its website. For any part of the project that may have an impact on a nature conservation site, the Promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
15/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : Vilnius va améliorer ses infrastructures d'approvisionnement en eau et d’assainissement grâce à une aide européenne
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI et Enel concluent un financement de 120 millions d’EUR lié à un objectif de durabilité à l’appui de la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Italie : la CDP et la BEI annoncent 630 millions d’EUR via un « Basket Bond » bénéficiant de la garantie de l’UE pour aider les PME et les ETI
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : la BEI continue à soutenir le secteur de l’eau en Lituanie en prêtant 30 millions d’EUR à Vilniaus vandenys

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Date de publication
15 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
137000592
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200517
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Date de publication
3 Jun 2025
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
137321367
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200517
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Date de publication
3 Jun 2025
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
247019253
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200517
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Fiche technique
VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : Vilnius va améliorer ses infrastructures d'approvisionnement en eau et d’assainissement grâce à une aide européenne
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI et Enel concluent un financement de 120 millions d’EUR lié à un objectif de durabilité à l’appui de la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Italie : la CDP et la BEI annoncent 630 millions d’EUR via un « Basket Bond » bénéficiant de la garantie de l’UE pour aider les PME et les ETI
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : la BEI continue à soutenir le secteur de l’eau en Lituanie en prêtant 30 millions d’EUR à Vilniaus vandenys

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : Vilnius va améliorer ses infrastructures d'approvisionnement en eau et d’assainissement grâce à une aide européenne
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI et Enel concluent un financement de 120 millions d’EUR lié à un objectif de durabilité à l’appui de la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Italie : la CDP et la BEI annoncent 630 millions d’EUR via un « Basket Bond » bénéficiant de la garantie de l’UE pour aider les PME et les ETI
Communiqués associés
Lituanie : la BEI continue à soutenir le secteur de l’eau en Lituanie en prêtant 30 millions d’EUR à Vilniaus vandenys
Autres liens
Related public register
15/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION
Related public register
03/06/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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