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SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS

Signature(s)

Montant
67 791 123,61 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 67 791 123,61 €
Énergie : 67 791 123,61 €
Date(s) de signature
23/07/2021 : 2 301 832,78 €
20/10/2021 : 13 762 573,08 €
23/07/2021 : 51 726 717,75 €
Autres liens
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
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17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
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17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
15/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI signe un accord avec Solaria pour cofinancer la construction de sept centrales photovoltaïques qui généreront 477 GWh d’énergie renouvelable par an

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 juillet 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/07/2021
20200100
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
CORONA BOREALIS FOTOVOLTAICA SLU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 68 million
EUR 157 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Construction and operation of 5 solar photovoltaic plants with an installed capacity of 252 MWp located in the Spanish regions of Castilla y Leon and Castilla-La Mancha.

The operation will contribute to EU climate and energy objectives. In particular, it supports the EU-wide target of reaching 32% of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption by 2030, as set out in the Renewable Energy (RE) Directive (EU 2018/2001). It also contributes to the national renewable energy targets as laid out in Spain's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action. In addition, part of the project is located in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha, considered a convergence region under the current cohesion policy criteria.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives in energy (renewable energy), climate action, and economic and social cohesion. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a good ESG rating. The project is supported by the adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.
Supporting this solar PV project with a meaningful amount of non-recourse project financing will be instrumental in facilitating and accelerating the financial close of a sizable renewable energy investment. The EIB will be acting as a cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lenders. The improved economic conditions of the EIB financing combined with structuring advice will further enhance the project's viability, which is deemed crucial in this period of very high economic uncertainty in the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The plants and their ancillary infrastructure fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC (the transmission lines being 132 kV maximum). The Promoter prepared an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study for each power plant and its ancillary infrastructure and submitted them to the competent authorities. All the plants have been screened by the authorities, and are undergoing mandatory EIA process according to local legislation. The Promoter expects to obtain the permits in Q2 2020. The authorisation procedure and compliance with the relevant EU directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be assessed at appraisal, in particular the potential cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Documents liés
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
25/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
07/09/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
07/09/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
07/09/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
15/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
17/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI signe un accord avec Solaria pour cofinancer la construction de sept centrales photovoltaïques qui généreront 477 GWh d’énergie renouvelable par an

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138102036
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138107746
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Date de publication
24 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138943622
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138103050
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138108607
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
139022297
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138104579
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Date de publication
24 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138104048
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
24 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138105568
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138108613
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138972231
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138108614
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138106198
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
139018895
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Date de publication
25 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138107916
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Date de publication
24 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138105026
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Date de publication
24 Feb 2021
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138104258
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200100
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
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Sujet général
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Type de document
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
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Type de document
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Numéro du projet
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
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Type de document
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Solaria Castilian PV Plants
Solaria Castilian PV Plants
©Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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