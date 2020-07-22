Solaria Castilian PV Plants

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives in energy (renewable energy), climate action, and economic and social cohesion. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a good ESG rating. The project is supported by the adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

Supporting this solar PV project with a meaningful amount of non-recourse project financing will be instrumental in facilitating and accelerating the financial close of a sizable renewable energy investment. The EIB will be acting as a cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lenders. The improved economic conditions of the EIB financing combined with structuring advice will further enhance the project's viability, which is deemed crucial in this period of very high economic uncertainty in the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic.