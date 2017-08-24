Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
15 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Sao Tomé-et-Principe : 12 500 000 €
Transports : 15 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/07/2024 : 2 500 000 €
19/12/2019 : 12 500 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 2 500 000 € fourni par EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND
Autres liens
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Projet apparenté
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 octobre 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2019
20170824
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
REPUBLICA DEMOCRATICA DE SAO TOME E PRINCIPE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 15 million
EUR 28 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the reconstruction, upgrading and coastal protection of the Sao Tome City's main avenue, Avenida Marginal 12 de Julho. The project aims to improve the road safety and connectivity, being the key part of the primary national road network and core element of the capital's urban regeneration and tourism development.

The project aims to improve safety for pedestrians, motorised as well as non-motorised vehicles on the road and the hinterland, its connectivity as transport and coastal protection corridor and ultimately its climate resilience. The project will also include Technical Assistance for project preparation and implementation. In detail, the project will: i) improve the connection between the capital and the country's main airport; ii) improve the mobility conditions within the capital area; iii) contribute to the improvement of the overall road network by enhancing the link between the national roads EN1, EN2 and EN3; iv) increase the protection of the coastal stretch along the road against erosion and flooding; v) increase the attractiveness of the capital's waterfront for both locals and tourism development; and vi) improve accessibility to the coast and the conditions of fishery landing sites.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The proposed investments will focus on essential road rehabilitation and coastal protection with direct positive impact in people's livelihoods and the Sao Tome island's environment. The project was subject to a preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which will be complemented during project preparation with additional studies as needed. An Environmental Permit has been issued for the project. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be part of the project preparation. Details will be assessed during appraisal.

It is required that the promoter ensures that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

The project is in full support of investments in transport infrastructure (SDG 9), Climate Action (SDG 13) and sustainable and resilient cities (SDG 11), by reducing road users' cost and increasing transport and urban infrastructure resilience, a pre-condition for poverty reduction (SDG 1) and achieving sustainable economic growth (SDG 8). It will also directly contribute to the implementation of Sao Tome's "Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)", agreed under the COP 21 'Paris Agreement, which prioritises climate adaptation measures.

Documents liés
02/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
16/10/2019 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
16/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
16/10/2019 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
16/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
06/12/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
06/12/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
06/12/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Date de publication
2 Dec 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123210035
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Date de publication
16 Oct 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123647163
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Date de publication
16 Oct 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123647161
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Date de publication
16 Oct 2019
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123647157
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Date de publication
16 Oct 2019
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123647159
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160030934
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160029331
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160030238
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160031133
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160027107
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160024606
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160029330
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160030236
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160025809
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160029334
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160025806
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160027233
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160029337
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160030336
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160030936
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160025807
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160030937
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160024603
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Date de publication
6 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160031134
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170824
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
Régional - Afrique centrale
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Fiche technique
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Projet apparenté
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes