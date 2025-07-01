Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Multilateral development bank heads and private sector leaders map out deeper cooperation in Seville for development

1 juillet 2025
EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group in partnership with the Financial Alliance for Net Zero convened a high-level exchange with leaders of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and private sector CEOs at the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville to deepen cooperation and scale private sector investment in emerging markets and developing economies.

Heads of the African Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank Group and leaders of private sector financial and corporate institutions convened for a high-level roundtable to accelerate joint action to mobilise private capital for sustainable development goals. 

The participants identified opportunities around scaling up successful and existing public-private partnerships and financial instruments, MDBs providing local currency finance and hedging instruments – including through commercial banks – sharing risk statistics through the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), blending instruments, local capacity building and engaging with governments and regulators to create the right conditions for private investment to thrive.

The roundtable in Seville followed the Heads of MDBs meeting, hosted by the CEB on Saturday in Paris, where in a Joint Statement the participants highlighted private capital mobilisation as a system-wide priority, in line with the Viewpoint Note from Washington in April 2024.

Plus de communiqués de presse

3 juillet 2025

Le Groupe BEI s’associe à l’Alliance pour la suspension de la dette

L’Espagne, avec le soutien d’autres pays et de grandes banques multilatérales de développement au nombre desquelles le Groupe Banque européenne d’investissement, a présenté l’Alliance pour la suspension de la dette lors de la 4e Conférence internationale sur le financement du développement à Séville.

22 mars 2022

IFC et des partenaires africains et européens s’allient pour soutenir le développement du secteur privé en Afrique

Un groupe d’institutions africaines, européennes, multilatérales et bilatérales a lancé aujourd'hui l’Alliance pour l’entrepreneuriat en Afrique, une initiative ayant pour objectif de soutenir le secteur privé, l’entrepreneuriat et le développement des petites et moyennes entreprises (PME) à travers le continent.

PME Ambroise FAYOLLE Le Comité de direction Développement - international
23 juillet 2025

Réouverture d’une école de Tchernivtsi, ville du sud-ouest de l’Ukraine, après d’importants travaux de rénovation financés par l’UE

Un établissement scolaire de Tchernivtsi, ville du sud-ouest de l’Ukraine, a rouvert aujourd’hui après d’importants travaux de rénovation financés par la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI). Le gymnasium n° 20 (un établissement de niveaux primaire et secondaire) a bénéficié d’une rénovation de 930 000 euros qui a permis d’améliorer les conditions d’apprentissage ou d’enseignement pour plus de 400 élèves et professeurs.