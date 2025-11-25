Joint Statement of the EIB, EBRD, and AfDB on financing the development, production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other aviation cleaner energies in Africa

The EIB, EBRD, and the AfDB underscore their collective interest in exploring and facilitating cooperation on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other aviation cleaner energy production projects across Africa.

In line with the long-term global aspirational goal for international aviation of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and building on the ICAO-adopted Global Framework for SAF and other cleaner energy sources, this statement reinforces the shared European and African commitment to supporting the development, production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuels.

The European Union adopted the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation in October 2023 and the African Union adopted a Continental Strategy for SAF in February 2025. The European Union Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP), which launched in November 2025, underscores the importance of an EU-Africa co-operation on SAF. Sustainable Aviation Fuels will be the main contributor to aviation decarbonisation, and its development will be a powerful economic catalyst driving the creation of new jobs and economic growth for developing states.

Current production levels of these fuels are still low and there is an urgent need for global action to accelerate the scale up in development, production and deployment of SAF and other cleaner energies, which are produced in a small number of states. Support for SAF and other cleaner energy projects in Africa could play a pivotal role in decentralization of such fuel production across the various regions in Africa, providing an opportunity to participate across the value chain, from feedstock to fuel production and use, therefore achieving common EU and AU objectives in the most efficient way.

In this context, “supporting the development, production and use of SAF in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean and Asia-Pacific” has been designated as a Global Gateway flagship initiative, identifying SAF as a critical priority.

A coordinated and coherent effort by “Team Europe”[1] could help ensure a transformative impact. This is also fully reflected in the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan adopted by the European Commission on November 4th 2025, which recognizes that mutually beneficial international partnerships remain critical to enhance access to markets, helping to secure imports of renewable and low-carbon fuels and feedstock materials, while facilitating the import/export of clean tech in line with the recently adopted ‘Global Europe’ regulation proposal.

The EIB and the EBRD, as Team Europe members, as well as the African Development Bank as a MDB focused on Africa, welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the European Commission and with partner institutions, such as AU and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), to explore pathways for scaling up development, production and deployment of SAF and other cleaner energies in Africa.

Recognizing a concerted effort involving significant investment, enabling policy and regulatory frameworks and robust technical expertise required to achieve the long-term global aspirational goal, and in light of each MDBs respective mandate and complementarity, the signatories to this statement signal their ambition to:

Engage with stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem to advance the development of SAF and other cleaner energies projects across African continent that are aligned with the global aviation goals, with EU ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation and the AU Continental Strategy for SAF, in line with the operation mandate, policies and procedures for each MDB. Capitalise on the EU-funded programmes supporting the SAF and other clean energy projects. Further leverage existing cooperation mechanisms, such as the "ICAO Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF) programme"[2] and the “ICAO FINVEST Hub”[3].

This joint statement highlights a collective recognition of Africa's pivotal role in the future of sustainable aviation. By working together, the EIB, EBRD, and AfDB aim to unlock Africa's potential to become a significant contributor to the global SAF and other cleaner energies supply, driving sustainable economic growth and a greener future for the continent.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. EIB Global aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

[1] "Team Europe" is a collaboration framework where the European Commission, the EU's 27 Member States, and European financial institutions like the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are pooling resources and expertise in pursuit of common objectives, delivering greater impact in partner countries.

[2] ACT-SAF launched in 2022, is providing tailored support for States in various stages of SAF development and deployment, facilitating partnerships and cooperation on SAF initiatives and serving as a platform to facilitate knowledge sharing and recognition of all SAF initiatives around the globe.

[3] The FINVEST Hub is designed to accelerate the commercialisation of SAF and other cleaner energies by connecting project developers with financial institutions, multilateral development banks and policymakers. Its role is to enhance project bankability, provide some technical and policy validation, and facilitate matchmaking between investment-ready projects and financing partners.