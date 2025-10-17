G7 Development Finance Institutions launch the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council to mobilise private capital at scale

The G7 Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) today announced the establishment of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council (“the Council”), a key initiative to scale infrastructure investments for economic prosperity in emerging markets and developing economies. The announcement took place ahead of the G7 Development Ministerial during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.
With an estimated $4.2 trillion needed annually for infrastructure investment worldwide, the majority of which is concentrated in emerging markets, the Council establishes the first systematic framework for G7 DFI coordination with investors to unlock private capital at the scale required.
Advancing Global Gateway: Vista Group and EIB sign € 30 million in loans to support SMEs and agricultural value chains in Guinea and Sierra Leone
The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development branch EIB Global, and Vista Group have signed two financing agreements of respectively € 20 million with Vista Gui and € 10 million with Vista Bank (SL) to strengthen access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps in Guinea and Sierra Leone. This important initiative is enabled by the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) which serves to mobilise public and private financing under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.
EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is deepening its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery and improve essential public services across the country. Supported by over €9 million from the Bank’s EU for Ukraine Advisory Programme, the new agreements will provide technical assistance to ensure the efficient delivery of EIB-financed recovery and district heating programmes.
EIB Group to boost investments outside EU to up to €10 billion annually
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has approved strategic orientations for EIB Global, its international partnerships and development arm. The plan targets global challenges and amplifies Europe’s voice in a changing geopolitical landscape. It streamlines support for high-impact projects in over 130 countries, aligned with local needs and EU priorities.