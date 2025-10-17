G7 Development Finance Institutions launch the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council to mobilise private capital at scale

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development branch EIB Global, and Vista Group have signed two financing agreements of respectively € 20 million with Vista Gui and € 10 million with Vista Bank (SL) to strengthen access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps in Guinea and Sierra Leone. This important initiative is enabled by the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) which serves to mobilise public and private financing under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.