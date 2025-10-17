Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
G7 Development Finance Institutions launch the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council to mobilise private capital at scale

17 October 2025

The G7 Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) today announced the establishment of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council (“the Council”), a key initiative to scale infrastructure investments for economic prosperity in emerging markets and developing economies. The announcement took place ahead of the G7 Development Ministerial during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. 

With an estimated $4.2 trillion needed annually for infrastructure investment worldwide, the majority of which is concentrated in emerging markets, the Council establishes the first systematic framework for G7 DFI coordination with investors to unlock private capital at the scale required. 

Read the full statement  

Plus récent

Mots-clés correspondants

  • Institutional
  • MDBs
  • partners
  • Global development
