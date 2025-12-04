EIB Advisory: 20 years supporting projects in European regions

EIB

EIB Advisory successfully held today the JASPERS Stakeholders' Meeting 2025. Representatives from the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, policymakers and counterparts from EU Member States, Pre-Accession and Neighbourhood countries discussed on pressing topics from strategy-aligned sustainable infrastructure to affordable housing, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of JASPERS, the Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions. JASPERS is an EIB Advisory programme, established by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission to provide technical assistance for the preparation of investment projects in EU Member States and candidate countries. Today, it advises on strategies, provides extensive capacity development and assists projects that contribute to a greener, more connected, and more innovative Europe.

Over the past 20 years, JASPERS has supported more than 2,400 assignments, mobilising investments exceeding €355 billion in 36 countries. JASPERS is now a cornerstone of EIB Advisory, helping its beneficiaries design and deliver high-quality projects. To provide even greater impact, JASPERS can act in synergy with other EIB advisory and financial instruments.

Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said: “Integrated within EIB Advisory, JASPERS continues to help Europe confront its most pressing challenges, ensuring that every euro invested delivers meaningful, tangible benefits for citizens and communities. Twenty years on, JASPERS stands as a remarkable success story of European cooperation and integration.”

At the event, attendees reflected on two decades of achievements and engaged in meaningful discussions about future challenges and strategies. Participants shared insights on how JASPERS support, as part of EIB Advisory, can have a further impact on key areas such as housing, water resilience, nature-based solutions, Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP), security and defence, and civil preparedness.

Interactive workshops and high-level panel discussions enabled stakeholders to share lessons learned from the 2021–27 period, provide input on the implementation of new cohesion policy priorities and discuss strategies for navigating the challenges of the next decade. This included discussions on the challenges for the decade ahead, the future Multiannual Financial Framework and on ensuring that EIB Advisory through JASPERS continues to adapt its support to evolving beneficiary requirements.

Discussions underscored the importance of integrated advisory and financing instruments in translating EU policies into impactful investments.

Moreover, presentations showcased concrete projects and strategies for enhancing transport, energy, and digital connectivity in pre-accession and neighbourhood countries, reinforcing the role of EIB Advisory in supporting integration and growth beyond the EU.