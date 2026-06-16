EIB Global backs vaccine manufacturing in Egypt with technical assistance for Vacsera project

EIB

The European Investment Bank signed a €750 000 technical assistance cooperation agreement to support preparation of a new multi-product vaccine facility at Vacsera in Egypt.

The project supports Egypt’s ambition to strengthen local vaccine production and contributes to the African Union goal of increasing vaccine manufacturing in Africa, in line with the EU Global Gateway initiative.

The technical assistance will support a feasibility study and market analysis for a project of approximately €50 million, which could pave the way for potential future EIB financing.

EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, signed a €750 000 technical assistance cooperation agreement in Luxembourg on 15 June 2026 to support preparation of the Vaccine Production Capacity Increase Project of Vacsera in Egypt. The agreement helps advance a new multi-product vaccine facility that is expected to strengthen domestic and regional manufacturing capacity with part of the new production planned for export to other countries in Africa.

Vacsera is Egypt's national vaccine manufacturer and one of the oldest vaccine producers in Africa, with decades of experience in vaccine manufacturing and biological products. The planned investment aims to expand vaccine production capacity in Egypt and contribute to the African Union’s ambition to raise the share of vaccines produced locally in Africa from around 1% today to 60% by 2040.

The technical assistance cooperation agreement is supported through the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP Trust Fund) and aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims to strengthen health systems, promote equitable access to health products and foster local manufacturing capacity in partner countries. It also supports wider efforts to improve prevention, preparedness, response and early detection of health threats globally.

On the Egyptian side, the cooperation agreement was signed in Luxembourg on 15 June 2026 by H.E. Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, together with EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti. Vacsera, the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines, is also a signatory to the agreement.

“Egypt’s commitment to expanding local vaccine production and advancing national health priorities is at the heart of this cooperation with the European Investment Bank,” said H.E. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates. “Strengthened manufacturing capacity at Vacsera will contribute to meeting domestic demand, supporting regional supply and reinforcing Africa’s ability to respond to future health challenges through stronger local production.”

“This technical assistance agreement marks an important step in supporting Egypt’s efforts to strengthen vaccine manufacturing capacity and improve health security,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “By helping prepare this strategic investment, we aim to back local production, widen access to essential health products and contribute to more resilient health systems in Egypt, across the region and on the African continent.”

“Expanding Vacsera’s production capacity reinforces Vacsera's role as Egypt's national vaccine manufacturer and supports our vision of becoming a regional hub for vaccine manufacturing and technology transfer, contributing to health security and sustainable access to vaccines across Africa,” said Dr. Sherif Elfeel, Executive Managing Director of Vacsera. “Through this partnership with the European Investment Bank, we are enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, improving quality standards and positioning Egypt as a key supplier for the region and the continent.”

The technical assistance, financed under the FEMIP Trust Fund, will finance a feasibility study and market analysis for the project. This work is expected to underpin potential future EIB financing, the amount of which will be determined once the studies are completed. The estimated total project cost is approximately €50 million.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union.

Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through some 30 offices across the world outside the EU.

FEMIP Trust Fund

The TA operation is supported through the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership ( FEMIP trust fund ). Established in 2004, its purpose is to overcome capacity and expertise gaps in the Southern Neighbourhood countries by providing advisory support, building institutional capacity and facilitating risk capital operations in the region, thereby enabling long-term impact investments. Since inception, it received contributions from 17 EU Member States (Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Grece, Ireland, Italy Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden) the UK, and the European Commission.

Global Gateway

Global Gateway is the EU's strategy to promote smart, clean, and secure connections in the digital, energy, and transport sectors, while strengthening health, education, and research systems worldwide. It’s the EU contribution to narrowing the global investment gap accompanying the social and just green and digital transitions beyond European borders and boosting competitiveness and security of global supply chains.

Global Gateway is a way to connect Europe and partners across the globe, based on trust, sustainability and mutual interest. It provides investments for transformative, large-scale projects, while offering a respectful and qualitative partnership to our partner countries in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

By 2027, Global Gateway aims to mobilise up to €400 billion in investments worldwide by pooling the resources of Team Europe, which brings together the EU, its Member States, financial and development institutions, and European businesses. All Global Gateway projects are designed together with our partners on how best they can benefit from our investment offer to ensure that the results improve their necessary infrastructure and connectivity.