EIB Global signs €350 000 technical assistance grant for restoration of National Historical Museum in Tirana

These activities will ensure that the museum’s restoration meets the highest international standards for energy efficiency and climate resilience.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Albanian Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport to provide a €350 000 grant, enabling consultancy services for the urban restoration and reconstruction of the National Historical Museum in Tirana, a national heritage site damaged by the 2019 earthquake. The grant will finance project preparation, design and technical reviews, supervision, project management and procurement.

These advisory services will ensure that the museum’s restoration meets high standards of energy efficiency, climate resilience and visitor comfort, while enhancing integration with the surrounding urban environment. The funds come from the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative, aimed at supporting sustainable growth, vital infrastructure and social cohesion across the Western Balkans.

“This initiative complements the EU4Culture programme and will contribute to urban regeneration and the revitalisation of Albania’s cultural heritage,” said EIB Representative in Albania Alessandro de Concini. “It will also ensure that this important cultural institution is returned to the people of Albania, and visitors from around the world, in its full glory – more resilient to natural disasters, functional and fully aligned with the highest international standards.”

The signature ceremony was held today in Tirana in the presence of high‑level representatives of the Albanian government and the EIB Global delegation.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Blendi Gonxhja said: “This technical assistance from the European Investment Bank is invaluable as we enter the second phase of preparing the restoration and full renewal of the National Historical Museum. It ensures the project meets the highest international standards of quality, sustainability and resilience, while advancing the goals of Albania 2030 and supporting our alignment with the European Union integration process.”

As one of the largest financiers in the Western Balkans, EIB Global has so far provided nearly €900 million in financing to Albania, supporting sustainable connectivity, urban development, the drinking water supply, job creation and environmental protection.

Background information:

EIB Global:

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

About EIB Global in the Western Balkans:

The EIB is a leading international financier in the Western Balkans. Since 2009, the Bank has financed projects worth almost €11 billion in the region. Alongside its continued support to help rebuild and upgrade public infrastructure, since 2010 the EIB has expanded into many new areas, such as healthcare, research and development, education and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The EIB in the Western Balkans

About EIB Global in Albania:

EIB Global has been active in Albania since 1995. To date, 29 projects have been financed and over €880 million has been invested, predominantly in key transport, energy, water and wastewater infrastructure. Albania and the EIB