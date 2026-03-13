EIB Global backs pioneering green hydrogen-based fertiliser plant in Paraguay with up to USD 95 million financing

EIB

The Villeta Green H ₂ Fertiliser Plant, developed by ATOME PLC, will deliver around 260 000 t/yr of low‑carbon calcium ammonium nitrate using green hydrogen produced from Paraguay’s fully renewable power, decarbonising a hard‑to‑abate sector.

Expected to generate over 5,000 new direct and indirect jobs throughout its construction and operational phases while establishing a competitive regional source of low‑carbon fertiliser.

Project to displace emissions and boost sustainable fertiliser supply across Mercosur

The European Investment Bank (EIB) through its development arm EIB Global, has announced up to USD 95 million in financing for the development of ATOME’s Villeta Green H₂ Fertiliser Plant, a landmark project that will produce low‑carbon nitrogen fertilisers in Paraguay using green hydrogen generated from the country’s fully renewable electricity system. With an annual production capacity of around 260 000 tonnes of calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), the project is set to become one of the first industrial‑scale green hydrogen fertiliser plants outside the European Union, and the world’s largest upon start of operations, demonstrating Europe’s global leadership in clean industrial technologies.

The operation is a flagship initiative under Global Gateway strategy, reinforcing the EU’s strategic partnership with Latin America and supporting progress in the EU–Mercosur agenda. The project strengthens sustainable agricultural and industrial development in a region that represents the world’s largest fertiliser import market.

Located close to Paraguay’s Parana–Paraguay waterway and to major agricultural hubs in Brazil and Argentina, the plant is positioned to become one of the most competitive sources of fertiliser in the region. By replacing fossil‑based hydrogen with green hydrogen, it will significantly displace emissions in a hard‑to‑abate sector while contributing to food security and supply stability for regional farmers. The project will also diversify supply sources and strengthen the resilience of fertiliser markets to geopolitical disruptions.

The financing will be provided under a project‑finance, non‑recourse structure in partnership with international financial institutions including IFC, IDB Invest, FMO and the Green Climate Fund. The plant will operate under a long‑term power purchase agreement with Paraguay’s state‑owned utility ANDE, ensuring stable provision of renewable electricity. Villeta is expected to generate over 5,000 new direct and indirect jobs throughout its construction and operational phases .

“Supporting one of the most advanced green hydrogen projects in Latin America demonstrates the EIB’s commitment to accelerating the global clean transition. This investment reinforces our role in fostering sustainable innovation globally while contributing to resilient and inclusive development in Paraguay and the Mercosur region,” said Ioannis Tsakiris, EIB Vice-President.

“We greatly value EIB's support for this landmark project, which ATOME has pioneered from the ground up. Our Villeta plant enables industrial-scale fertiliser production free from fossil fuel dependence — a critical advance for global food security and the long-term profitability of agricultural supply chains. Together with the financial coalition we have built, EIB's backing proves that green fertiliser is not just environmentally essential, but a compelling and sustainable business opportunity”, said Olivier Mussat, CEO of ATOME PLC.

“Through this Global Gateway investment, the EU strengthens its partnership with Paraguay and shows its commitment to the sustainable future and diversification of the Paraguayan economy, helping to promote the country as a leader in the region in green hydrogen”, said Katja Afheldt, EU Ambassador to Paraguay.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. As of February 2026, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 13 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital). Photos of the EIB Group's spokespeople and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

ATOME PLC

ATOME PLC is an AIM-listed company and a leading developer of dedicated low-carbon fertiliser projects with a material pipeline of projects across South and Central America ATOME’s flagship Villeta Project is located in Paraguay - the heart of the Mercosur region’s agricultural and food production markets – and aims to disrupt the region’s heavy dependence on imported fossil fuel-based fertiliser, contributing to regional food security goals and supplying the agricultural sector with efficient and sustainable products. ATOME has now created its ATOME POWER division which is in the early stages of developing a significant renewable power generation and battery infrastructure business.

Global Gateway

Global Gateway is the EU's strategy to promote smart, clean, and secure connections in the digital, energy, and transport sectors, while strengthening health, education, and research systems worldwide. It’s the EU contribution to narrowing the global investment gap accompanying the social and just green and digital transitions beyond European borders and boosting competitiveness and security of global supply chains.

Global Gateway is a way to connect Europe and partners across the globe, based on trust, sustainability and mutual interest. It provides investments for transformative, large-scale projects, while offering a respectful and qualitative and horizontal/equal partnership to our partner countries in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

Global Gateway aims y to mobilize up to €300 billion in investments worldwide by pooling the resources of Team Europe, which brings together the EU, its Member States, financial and development institutions, and European businesses. All Global Gateway projects are designed together with our partners on how best they can benefit from our investment offer to ensure that the results improve their necessary infrastructure and connectivity.

Global Gateway fully respects and promotes international standards of labour protection and respect for human rights, as well as good governance and transparency, which makes the overall approach unique and consolidate a distinctive engagement with partner countries.