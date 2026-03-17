EIB Global provides $70 million cornerstone commitment to support PATRIZIA’s energy transition strategy across Asia

EIB

PATRIZIA’s Emerging Asia Sustainable Infrastructure Fund is to back investment in Philippines, Viet Nam, India, Indonesia and wider emerging Asia, with a target size of $300 million.

The fund will accelerate, among other things, renewable energy, sustainable cooling and low-carbon mobility as well as reducing energy imports and energy use across key Asian markets.

The EIB Global $70 million cornerstone backs PATRIZIA’s Emerging Asia Sustainable Infrastructure Fund with Mitsui.

It builds on PATRIZIA’s growing portfolio of climate infrastructure investments in APAC, Europe and globally.

PATRIZIA, an investment manager in global real assets, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui), one of the largest trading and investment companies in the world, have secured a $70 million cornerstone commitment from EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, to advance the energy transition across emerging Asia, mobilising private capital into renewable energy, sustainable cooling and low-carbon mobility solutions in the region.

The EIB commitment was signed at PATRIZIA’s Frankfurt office on Friday, 13 March by senior representatives of PATRIZIA and the EIB.

Head of Infrastructure, Australia & Asia at PATRIZIA Saji Anantakrishnan commented: “Emerging Asia is at the forefront of the global energy transition, but the region continues to face a significant funding gap for sustainable infrastructure. The commitment from EIB Global is a strong endorsement of PATRIZIA’s long-term energy transition strategy in Asia and reinforces our ability to originate, develop and scale high-impact platforms across renewable energy, sustainable cooling and low-carbon mobility.”

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said “Ongoing energy shocks are hitting households and businesses across Asia. This investment shows how the EIB can crowd in European and global capital at scale to build the region’s next generation of clean and resilient infrastructure. By backing PATRIZIA with patient equity, we are turning the Global Gateway into concrete assets – from renewables and sustainable mobility to digital connectivity – while strengthening the European Union’s economic footprint and tackling climate and development challenges head‑on.”

General Manager of Financial Business Division at Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Takashi Nakai added: “Our partnership with PATRIZIA has a strong track record in developing and scaling sustainable infrastructure platforms across Asia. As our second Emerging Markets strategy together, the Emerging Asia Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ESIF) reinforces our shared commitment to mobilising capital into high-impact energy transition solutions and supporting long-term, sustainable growth across the region.”

Scaling high‑impact platforms in renewables, sustainable cooling and e‑mobility across emerging Asia

The new fund will back infrastructure investment across Asia including in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Viet Nam, India and Indonesia, and promote environmental or social projects that contribute to the region’s climate transition.

The fund will focus on energy transition-related infrastructure, with at least 50% dedicated to sustainable energy solutions and climate-resilient infrastructure.

New investment backed by the fund is expected to deliver strong development and create skilled jobs and social impact.

Anchor investment aims to mobilise institutional capital for Asia’s energy transition and advance EU Global Gateway priorities in key emerging economies

Over the last five years, the EIB bas backed €2.7 billion of high-impact investment in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America with fund partners around the world. Through its partnership with EIB Global, the fund is expected to further strengthen governance standards, mobilise additional institutional capital and contribute to measurable climate and development outcomes in the region. The fund has a target size of $300 million and will focus on mid-market equity investments in the range of $20 million to $70 million with a fund term of ten years.

The capital will be deployed through PATRIZIA’s Emerging Asia Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ESIF), a climate-focused investment programme managed by PATRIZIA MBK Fund Management (PMBK), the long-standing joint venture between PATRIZIA and Mitsui & Co., building on more than 15 years of collaboration across Asia and emerging markets. ESIF is a successor fund to EMIF, the Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund, which was launched by PMBK in 2008, with all assets successfully divested by June 2020.

Upon its closing, ESIF will be seeded with an attractive portfolio of three leading growth platforms – Parkwise Inc. (Philippines), Buskowitz Energy Inc. (Philippines) and Kaer (Singapore, Malaysia, India and Indonesia, as well as seed growth in new regional markets including Thailand and Viet Nam) – providing immediate exposure to scalable solutions in renewable energy, sustainable cooling and low-carbon mobility across key emerging Asia markets.

The strategy benefits from access to Mitsui’s extensive infrastructure network across APAC, providing investors with unrivalled local origination and asset management capabilities.

Background information

PATRIZIA

PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA’s investment solutions are driven by the “DUEL” megatrends – digital, urban, energy and living transitions – and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has approximately €56 billion in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 900 professionals across 26 locations worldwide.

PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided more than 750 000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives.

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries, including infrastructure, mobility, energy and materials, amongst others. The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross-industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders. Mitsui has set three key strategic initiatives for its current Medium-term Management Plan: supporting industries to grow and evolve with stable supplies of resources and materials, and providing infrastructure; promoting a global transition to low-carbon and renewable energy; and empowering people to lead healthy lives through the delivery of quality healthcare and access to good nutrition. For more information, visit https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/