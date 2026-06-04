Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
    Pages les plus visitées

        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting

        4 June 2026
        EIB

        The EIB Global Advisory Council has convened for its second meeting bringing together leading international experts to discuss the strategic outlook for the multilateral development system in today’s evolving geopolitical context.

        The Council’s guidance will support the EIB Group in strengthening its global impact and identifying key priorities as it prepares to chair the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks Group next year.

        Established in November 2025, the Advisory Council provides independent external guidance to EIB Global, the EIB Group’s development arm. Chaired by Paolo Gentiloni, former Prime Minister of Italy, it brings together distinguished experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations.

        “Strong global partnerships and increasing the impact of our investments outside the European Union are more important than ever,” EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said. “Next year, the European Investment Bank will chair the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks Group. The insights and expertise of our EIB Global Advisory Council - an exceptional group of global experts are invaluable as we prepare for this role.”

        “It is a privilege to chair the EIB Global Advisory Council, which bring together a distinguished group of experts committed to supporting the EIB Group’s ambition to deliver lasting impact for people and communities across the globe,” said Council Chair Paolo Gentiloni. “Amid growing geopolitical fragmentation, dialogue and partnerships are essential for collective action.”

        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        ©EIB
        Download original
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        ©EIB
        Download original
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        ©EIB
        Download original
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        EIB Global Advisory Council convenes for second meeting
        ©EIB
        Download original

        Plus récent

        Mots-clés correspondants

        • management committee
        • Nadia Calviño
        • Global development
        Show more Show less

        More press releases
        9 June 2026

        New report on mobilization of private finance by Multilateral Development Banks and Development Finance Institutions shows record levels

        Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), including the European Investment Bank, published their latest report on their collective private finance mobilization, which which has reached a new global record.

        Institutional MDBs Partners Global development
        6 May 2026

        EIB Global and JEFIC deepen partnership to turn European cooperation into global impact

        EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB), has signed a new cooperation agreement with the Joint European Financiers for International Cooperation (JEFIC), strengthening coordination among European development finance institutions. JEFIC is a network that brings together national bilateral development banks and European financial institutions working with public partners in developing countries and emerging economies, supporting private-sector mobilisation and strengthening local regulatory frameworks.

        Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Global development
        31 March 2026

        Behind successful dialogue: How community advisers help communities engage and negotiate solutions

        When communities face major development projects that disrupt their daily lives, they often struggle to navigate the complex information and uncertainty that follow.