Transport Investment Summit to Accelerate Transport Investment Projects in the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova

EIB

Under the theme “Delivering Growth and Competitiveness through Connectivity,” the Transport Summit opened today in Thessaloniki, with a focus on turning strategic connectivity priorities into investment-ready projects. Bringing together partners from the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova, discussions will focus on the implementation of the TEN-T extension, opportunities related to the EU Growth Plan, donor coordination, project preparation and enhanced public-private cooperation.

Hosted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport of the Hellenic Republic, the Summit is organised by the Transport Community, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with the support of the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF).

“The Transport Investment Summit strategically positions Greece as the European gateway for connectivity between the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region and the Eastern Mediterranean, reinforcing our role, as well as our responsibility, as a regional transport, logistics and investment hub at the intersection of key EU enlargement and resilience priorities,” said Christos Stavrou Dimas, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of the Hellenic Republic. “Our priority must now be clear: to move from planning to implementation and from ambition to delivery.”

Mr Robert de Groot, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, highlighted that effective connectivity is essential for a competitive and integrated Europe.

“The transport projects we support form part of a broader European network, linking regions such as the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova and strengthening integration, cooperation and market access. Stronger cross-border links boost trade, investment and EU integration, but rely on seamless connections, interoperability and coordinated action. When aligned, connectivity drives competitiveness, resilience and cohesion. The EIB continues to support sustainable, cross-border transport, helping build a more connected and prosperous Europe, with a strong focus on neighbouring and enlargement regions,” Mr De Groot said.

Director of the Permanent Secretariat of the Transport Community Matej Zakonjšek said that the region has made important progress in defining its priorities and aligning with EU standards.

“Now we must move from maps and plans to fast implementation. This means better prepared projects, stronger institutions, predictable procurement, coordinated financing and closer cooperation with the private sector. The Transport Community will continue supporting its partners so that transport investments become more bankable, more resilient and more beneficial for people and businesses,” said Mr Zakonjšek.

Vice President, Policy and Partnership at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman said that priorities are clear across the Western Balkans and neighbouring regions – stronger connectivity, closer integration with the European Union and more competitive economies.

“The challenge now is delivery,” Mr Bowman stated. “This means accelerating project preparation, strengthening institutions and mobilising both public and private finance at scale. At the EBRD, we are working with partners to turn strategic corridors into bankable investments that can be implemented faster and more efficiently. By combining policy engagement, financing and advisory support, we can help ensure that transport investments deliver tangible benefits for businesses and citizens – boosting resilience, sustainability and long-term growth.”

The summit’s programme focuses on key infrastructure priorities, investment gaps and opportunities, as well as project readiness and delivery of the Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean Corridor. It brought together governments, EU institutions, international financial institutions, infrastructure managers, chambers of commerce and private companies.