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Employeur engagé en faveur de l’inclusion des personnes LGBTQI+, la BEI célèbre la Semaine luxembourgeoise des fiertés.

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        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is taking part in Luxembourg Pride Week from 2 to 12 July, celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and reaffirming its strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

        3 July 2026
        European Investment Bank

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is taking part in Luxembourg Pride Week from 2 to 12 July, celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and reaffirming its strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

        Around 600 EIB Group employees joined to yesterday’s Pride Run, marking a record level of participation and highlighting the growing importance of these values among staff.

        The 5km and 10km Pride Runs and walk bring together companies, associations, friends, families and individuals who support the LGBTIQ+ community. The event promotes a safe and open environment where everyone can express themselves freely.

        “Pride is a moment to celebrate diversity, but also to reaffirm our shared responsibility to uphold equality, inclusion and solidarity in our societies,” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “At the EIB Group, we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected, valued and able to contribute fully. On behalf of the EIB Group, I want to express my heartfelt support for the entire LGBTIQ+ community, at a time when their rights are increasingly challenged.”

        On 11 July, the EIB Group will also take part in the Equality March, which calls for acceptance and legal equality for the LGBTIQ+ community. The march offers an opportunity for non-LGBTIQ+ people, including organisations, institutions and individuals, to show their support and solidarity.

        The EIB Group embodies the European Union (EU) principles of equality, human dignity, non-discrimination, and respect for human rights, including LGBTIQ+ rights. We believe that fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace strengthens our ability to innovate, enhances our effectiveness, and supports our mission to improve lives and promote sustainable growth.

        More information on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the EIB.

        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        Pride Run 2026
        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        ©European Investment Bank
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        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        Pride Run 2026
        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        ©European Investment Bank
        Download original
        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        Pride Run 2026
        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        ©European Investment Bank
        Download original
        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        Pride Run 2026
        Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
        ©European Investment Bank
        Download original

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        Mots-clés correspondants

        • management committee
        • Robert E. de Groot
        • Luxembourg
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        More press releases
        12 July 2023

        EIB Group Pride Week 2023

        From 3 to 8 July 2023, the EIB Group joined the celebration of Luxembourg Pride Week, organising a series of events to engage with its staff and foster inclusion. To mark the week and show the Group’s commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of LGBTIQ people worldwide, The Chair, the monumental artwork located outside EIB headquarters in Luxembourg, was lit up in rainbow colours for a few hours at night.

        Diversity and gender Management committee Luxembourg European Union
        31 May 2022

        The EIB awards main contract for the construction of its new building

        The EIB has awarded the contract for its new building to the Joint Venture formed by Rizzani de Eccher (Italy), Rizzani de Eccher (Luxembourg) and Ballast Nedam International Projects (Netherlands). It follows an international open tender for the general construction of a third building within the existing EIB Campus on the Kirchberg plateau in Luxembourg.

        Infrastructure Luxembourg European Union
        28 July 2021

        Floods in Europe: EIB donates €500 000

        Following unprecedented flooding in north-western Europe, the EIB has donated, through the EIB Institute, €500 000 for flood relief and disaster preparedness in Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands.