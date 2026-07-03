Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week

European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is taking part in Luxembourg Pride Week from 2 to 12 July, celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and reaffirming its strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Around 600 EIB Group employees joined to yesterday’s Pride Run, marking a record level of participation and highlighting the growing importance of these values among staff.

The 5km and 10km Pride Runs and walk bring together companies, associations, friends, families and individuals who support the LGBTIQ+ community. The event promotes a safe and open environment where everyone can express themselves freely.

“Pride is a moment to celebrate diversity, but also to reaffirm our shared responsibility to uphold equality, inclusion and solidarity in our societies,” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “At the EIB Group, we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected, valued and able to contribute fully. On behalf of the EIB Group, I want to express my heartfelt support for the entire LGBTIQ+ community, at a time when their rights are increasingly challenged.”

On 11 July, the EIB Group will also take part in the Equality March, which calls for acceptance and legal equality for the LGBTIQ+ community. The march offers an opportunity for non-LGBTIQ+ people, including organisations, institutions and individuals, to show their support and solidarity.

The EIB Group embodies the European Union (EU) principles of equality, human dignity, non-discrimination, and respect for human rights, including LGBTIQ+ rights. We believe that fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace strengthens our ability to innovate, enhances our effectiveness, and supports our mission to improve lives and promote sustainable growth.

More information on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the EIB.