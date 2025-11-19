PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND

This Fund investment supports a European asset manager in expanding into emerging Asia, targeting sustainable infrastructure, particularly sustainable energy, mobility, digital, and social infrastructure. These sectors are well aligned with the EU's Global Gateway strategy and EU regional priorities, including climate resilience, digital connectivity, and inclusive growth. The operation is also expected to contribute to EIB's priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The Fund addresses market failures such as limited access to long-term capital, higher perceived risk, and insufficiently developed project pipelines, which hinder private investment. Addressing these gaps, the initiative contributes to improved capital mobilisation and project bankability in underinvested sectors.





The economic rate of return of the subprojects supported by the Fund are estimated as excellent.

The Fund is backed by two experienced investors and aims to create a solid pipeline of sustainable infrastructure projects reinforcing sustainable development and regional integration.





The EIB, acting as a cornerstone investor, is expected to crowd in other development finance institutions and private investors. It has already provided significant structuring input to the fund manager, helping shape the Fund's investment strategy and governance framework to align with international best practices and investor expectations.



