PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND

Date de publication: 14 mai 2025
Lieu
Description
Team Europe investment to support a European asset manager to expand its investment operations into emerging Asia with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, in particular renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure, sectors pivotal in advancing the green and digital transitions under the EU's Global Gateway strategy. By focusing on these sectors, the fund directly contributes to the goals outlined in the MIPs, promoting sustainable development and regional integration.
Objectifs
The Fund will predominantly target greenfield infrastructure investments in renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure emerging Asia. The Fund is expected to have a strong focus on financing and supporting climate action and environmental sustainability in the target region.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Information et communication
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 300 million (EUR 259 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 19/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).