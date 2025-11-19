PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND

Référence: 20240940

Date de publication: 14 mai 2025

Lieu

Description

Team Europe investment to support a European asset manager to expand its investment operations into emerging Asia with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, in particular renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure, sectors pivotal in advancing the green and digital transitions under the EU's Global Gateway strategy. By focusing on these sectors, the fund directly contributes to the goals outlined in the MIPs, promoting sustainable development and regional integration.

Objectifs

The Fund will predominantly target greenfield infrastructure investments in renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure emerging Asia. The Fund is expected to have a strong focus on financing and supporting climate action and environmental sustainability in the target region.

Secteur(s)

Services - Information et communication

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 300 million (EUR 259 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 19/11/2025