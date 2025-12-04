Sweden: EIB invests €77,5 million to deepen Port of Gothenburg for next-generation ships

Port of Gothenburg

The financing supports Skandia Gateway – an expansion project that deepens the fairway and reinforces the quays at the Port of Gothenburg

The investment will allow the world’s largest container vessels to call Sweden fully loaded and reduce the need for road transport

The project strengthens Sweden’s export capacity and Europe’s transport connectivity

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing 850 million Swedish kronor (around €77,5 million) to the Port of Gothenburg to finance Skandia Gateway – a major infrastructure project that will deepen the fairway and reinforce the quays. The aim is to enable the largest ocean-going container vessels to call at the port fully loaded, thereby strengthening Sweden’s trade capacity and supporting more sustainable transport chains. The project is carried out in cooperation with the Swedish Transport Administration, the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest in the Nordic region and the only port in Scandinavia offering direct deep-sea services to destinations across the world. Nearly one-third of Sweden’s foreign trade – equivalent to 39 million tonnes of goods per year – passes through the port. Today, the fairway and harbour basin are too shallow to accommodate the largest vessels at full draft, limiting capacity.

Skandia Gateway will deepen the fairway by four metres and reinforce and upgrade approximately 700 metres of quay. The works include dredging, a new crane beam, a new quay front, erosion protection measures and upgraded navigational safety equipment. Construction is expected to begin in August 2026.

“Gothenburg Port is essential for keeping Sweden connected to global trade flows,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By financing Skandia Gateway, we are strengthening Europe’s transport connectivity, reducing emissions and making international maritime transport more efficient. This investment is fully aligned with the EU’s transport policy and climate objectives."

By increasing capacity in Gothenburg, the project reduces the need to divert cargo flows to other ports in northern Europe. This will cut long-distance road transport, congestion and emissions, while making the transport chain more resilient.

“Skandiaporten is an extremely important project – absolutely essential both for maintaining and developing Sweden’s trade with the world, as well as for preserving the port’s status as an international hub," said Port of Gothenburg Project Manager Jan Andersson. “It’s not only a long-term future-proofing investment, but something that immediately increases the port’s capacity and strengthens the competitiveness of Swedish industry."

The project supports the development of the EU’s TEN-T network (Trans-European Transport Network) – the European transport system that connects key ports, railways, roads and logistics hubs to create fast, safe and sustainable transport flows across the EU. The Port of Gothenburg is part of the core network.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in the organisation’s Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

Port of Gothenburg

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia. Around 20% of Sweden’s foreign trade and more than 50% of all container traffic passes through the port, which offers Scandinavia’s most extensive network of shipping routes with direct connections to the key markets of Swedish industry. The port focuses on sustainability, innovation and digitalisation to drive the development of climate-efficient freight transport. The Port of Gothenburg includes terminals for energy, cars, RoRo (roll-on/roll-off), containers and passengers. www.goteborgshamn.se