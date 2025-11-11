EIB Global and Banco do Brasil join forces to empower women and promote sustainable development in the Amazon region

EIB

EIB Global pledges €350 million loan to boost women-led businesses and renewable energy in the Amazon region.

Agreement reinforces EU’s Global Gateway and commitment to international partnerships.

The European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global, has signed a statement of intent with Banco do Brasil for a €350 million funding initiative to support women entrepreneurs and the implementation of clean energy in the Legal Amazon region. The partnership was formalised during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP30 – in Belém, Brazil.

The project will support the development of the private sector in the Amazon region through microcredit for microenterprises owned or managed by women, and for renewable electricity generation projects, mainly produced by rooftop solar panels for self-consumption in remote communities. The partnership will empower women entrepreneurs, promote job creation, and strengthen local energy autonomy, contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable regional economy.

The transaction reinforces the EU - Brazil “Green Deal” and Brazil’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, to combat climate change.

“This operation is a powerful example of how the EU’s Global Gateway can deliver real impact on the ground,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “By supporting women entrepreneurs and clean energy in the Amazon, we are fostering inclusive economic growth and reinforcing our strategic partnership with Brazil on climate action.”

“This partnership with EIB reaffirms Banco do Brasil’s leadership in agreements with global financial institutions and reinforces Brazil’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, showing that it is possible to unite economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social inclusion. We continue connecting business, people, and the environment, generating value for Brazil and the world,” said José Ricardo Sasseron, Vice-President of Government and Corporate Sustainability.

Global Gateway

Global Gateway is the EU's positive offer to reduce the worldwide investment disparity and boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems.

The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions. Together, we aim to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.

EIB Group at COP30

An overview of EIB Group activities at the United Nations climate conference, known as COP30, is available on the organisation’s website. The EIB Group shares a pavilion with the group of multilateral development banks. The full agenda is available here.

EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Phase Two

The EIB Group is pressing ahead with phase two of its pioneering Climate Bank Roadmap, staying the course as anchor financier of the green industrial revolution, energy security and shared prosperity. Building on the great success of our Climate Bank Roadmap since its launch in 2020, the second phase of the roadmap sets out the EIB Group’s priorities through to the end of this decade, supporting Europe’s competitiveness, security, technological leadership, doubling adaptation finance while simplifying its procedures to accelerate green investment.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

About EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

EIB Global in Brazil

Brazil is the biggest beneficiary of EIB financing in Latin America. Since the EIB started working in Brazil in 1997, it has provided over €5.7 billion to finance investments which represents around 35% of the EIB’s portfolio in Latin America.

About Banco do Brasil

For the sixth time, Banco do Brasil has been recognized as the most sustainable bank on the planet by the 2025 Global 100 ranking from Corporate Knights. It is also the only Brazilian company among the 100 most sustainable companies in the world—ranking 17th out of more than 6,000 evaluated. This recognition reinforces Banco do Brasil’s commitment to sustainable practices, diversity, clean energy, and responsible lending.