Belém
10
-
21
nov 2025

The EIB at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30)

Location: Belém , br

We are taking part in the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), where we join government representatives, international organisations, the private sector and civil society groups in making progress towards financing a just transition and reaching the world’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Getty

IN FOCUS

Climate Bank Roadmap 2.0

Building on the great success of our Climate Bank Roadmap since its launch in 2020, the second phase of the roadmap sets out the European Investment Bank Group’s priorities through to the end of this decade, supporting Europe’s competitiveness, security, technological leadership and doubling adaptation finance, while simplifying its procedures to accelerate green investment.

Explore the roadmap  

Key publications

3 October 2025

Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

Climate and environment
3 October 2025

Energy Sector Orientation

Powering competitiveness, climate action and strategic autonomy

Energy
3 October 2025

Stakeholder Engagement: EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 2026-2030 and Energy Sector Orientation

This report provides an overview of the engagement process and a summary of the contributions received and EIB Group’s response to the key issues raised.

Climate and environment Energy

Our priorities

Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Digitalisation and technological innovation

Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the EU's global technological leadership.

Explore our 8 priorities  

