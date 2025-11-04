EIB Group consolidates sustainability reporting in landmark 2024 report

Getty

EIB Group unveils first consolidated Sustainability Report, aligning with EU standards and streamlining key disclosures.

EIB Group committed a record €51 billion for climate action and environmental sustainability in 2024, driving the green transition in Europe and beyond.

The average greenhouse gas emissions intensity for electricity generation projects in the EIB Group’s portfolio fell by an estimated 75% from 2018 to 2024.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, marking a major milestone in transparency and sustainability reporting. For the first time, the EIB Group presents a single report, consolidating disclosures previously spread across four separate documents: the Annual Sustainability Report, and reports aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

This streamlined and simplified approach reflects the Group’s voluntary commitment to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), while acknowledging its unique policy mandate and governance structure. The EIB Group engaged its external auditor, KPMG, to provide limited assurance on selected statements and figures within the report.

The report offers an unprecedented, comprehensive view of the Group’s sustainability performance and the tangible impact of its investments across the EU and in 130 countries worldwide.

“The EIB Group maintains since many years the highest standards of transparency and green reporting,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “This new consolidated Sustainability Report marks an important milestone for the EIB Group in aligning with the emerging EU regulatory framework and ongoing simplification efforts.”

The report is guided by the principle of double materiality, a core concept of the CSRD. This principle addresses both the impact of the Group’s activities on the environment and society, and the potential effects of sustainability challenges, such as climate change, resource scarcity, or social risks on the Group’s investments.

The EIB Group is progressively aligning its reporting with the requirements of the CSRD. It is actively working with the European Commission and other partners to revise the ESRS and the EU taxonomy, in the context of the Omnibus Directive. A double materiality assessment, in line with the ESRS, will be carried out once the outcome of this revision process is concluded.

The Sustainability Report is complemented by the Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 which highlights how the EIB Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024. The statement presents key facts and figures, showing how the Group is making its daily operations more sustainable.

The Climate Bank

The publication of the Sustainability Report follows the adoption of the second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap (2026–2030) in October 2025. The second phase of the pioneering Roadmap supports Europe’s competitiveness, security and technological leadership while simplifying procedures to accelerate green investment and doubling targets for climate adaptation finance.

In 2024, the EIB Group invested a record €51 billion – approximately 60% of total investments – in climate action and environmental sustainability. Beyond climate, the Group continues to invest in social impact, with projects that support inclusive and resilient communities, social infrastructure, education, healthcare, gender equality, and affordable housing. Total investments signed in 2024 will create an estimated 1.5 million new jobs by 2028.

In 2020, the EIB phased out support for power generation projects based on unabated fossil fuels and significantly increased its backing for renewable energy. As a result, the average greenhouse gas emissions intensity for electricity generation projects in the EIB Group’s portfolio fell by an estimated 75% from 2018 to 2024.

Since 2021, the EIB Group has supported an estimated €563 billion of investment, keeping the Group well on track to meet its target of supporting €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the critical decade to 2030.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.