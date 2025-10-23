Czech Republic: EIB invests €200 million in Prague Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce emissions

EIB

The European Investment Bank will co-finance the construction of a key section of the Prague Ring Road, promoted by Ředitelství silnic a dálnic and implemented through the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure.

The project will complete a strategic link in the TEN-T Core Network, easing congestion in Prague and improving connections between the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries.

The investment will boost regional development and cooperation, reduce travel times, and improve road safety.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the construction of a 12.64 km section of the Prague Ring Road, located south-east of the Czech capital. The new motorway segment on ring road section D0 Bechovice - D1, is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and will improve traffic flows, reduce congestion, and enhance regional and international connectivity.

The project is developed and implemented by Ředitelství silnic a dálnic (RSD), with financing channelled through the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure (SFTI), both operating under the remit of the Czech Ministry of Transport. Total amount of financing approved by the EIB for the project is CZK 10.1 billion (€400 million), of which CZK 5.1 billion (approx. €200 million) is now provided to the Czech Republic via the Ministry of Finance. The remaining CZK 5 billion will be provided as the project implementation advances. The project forms part of Prague’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) and contributes to the completion of the 81.28 km ring road, expected to be completed in 2032. It features pedestrian and cyclist facilities and includes a green belt on the inner side of the ring road.

“This investment will help reduce congestion, improve air quality and the environment in general, and strengthen the Czech Republic’s transport,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. “It is a strategic step forward for both local commuters and international transit.”

The new section is designed as a 2x3 lane motorway and includes four grade-separated intersections, two tunnels, 22 bridges, two pedestrian and cyclist overpasses, 16 noise barriers totalling 7.8 km, and 18 vegetation belts covering 48 hectares. Once completed, the ring road will interconnect nine major motorway routes from Prague, facilitating smoother transit across the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries.

The project is expected to create around 5,300 full-time jobs during the construction phase, boosting employment and supporting the local economy. The construction contributes to the development of the TEN-T Core Network and the Baltic-Adriatic Corridor and supports EU cohesion policy in transition regions, with part of the works located in the Středočeský kraj. This investment aligns with the EIB’s Transport Lending Policy, which supports road infrastructure projects that contribute to safer, greener, more accessible and efficient mobility, and are consistent with EU climate and cohesion objectives.

The project is addressing traffic problems in the capital city, making travel smoother for both people and businesses. It will improve connections within the region, make it easier to reach jobs and services, and encourage economic growth and cooperation.

“The D0 511 section between Běchovice and the D1 motorway is an integral part of the gradually constructed Prague Ring Road, one of the most important transport infrastructure projects in the Czech Republic,” said Radek Mátl, Director General of the Road and Motorway Directorate (ŘSD). “Completing this section will extend the existing southern part of the ring road, in operation since 2010, toward the D11 motorway. This will create the conditions necessary to shift transit traffic, especially heavy freight, from overloaded urban roads and lower-class routes onto a newly built high-capacity motorway. In addition to improving transport services for the capital, it will also enhance the connectivity of the Czech Republic’s motorway network within a broader pan-European context.”

The construction of this section marks a major milestone in completing the Prague Ring Road, a long-anticipated project with strong public support. Designed with dual-use capabilities and climate resilience features, the project contributes to both EU and national strategic goals, including improved mobility, environmental sustainability, and regional development.

Background information

The project focuses on upgrading parts of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), a European Union initiative aimed at improving connectivity, interoperability and sustainability across member states. TEN-T corridors are essential for cross-border mobility and economic cohesion in the EU, linking major cities, ports and industrial hubs. More information about TEN-T can be found here.

About the EIB and the Czech Republic

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union. It finances sound investments contributing to EU policy goals. The EIB Group invested €2.47 billion (or CZK 63 billion) in the Czech Republic in 2024, supporting regional development and boosting economic resilience while also enhancing environmental sustainability and improving quality of life.