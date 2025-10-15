India: EIB Global strengthens support for sustainable metro transport with €289.5 million in financing for Nagpur and Pune

EIB

A €240 million loan has been granted for the extension of Nagpur metro, along with a €49.5 million top-up for the Pune metro.

The projects will cut pollution, ease congestion and provide safer and more efficient commuting for millions of urban residents.

EIB financing in India’s transport sector now exceeds €3.6 billion, making the country the largest beneficiary of EIB transport support outside Europe.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development branch EIB Global, has announced new financing totalling €289.5 million to expand sustainable metro networks in India. The financing package includes a €240 million loan for the Nagpur metro extension and a €49.5 million top-up loan for the Pune metro, further reinforcing the EIB’s commitment to green, safe and inclusive urban transport in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

The implementation of the two projects is expected to significantly enhance urban mobility by shifting passenger traffic from road-based transport to more sustainable metro systems. This modal shift will contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and urban air pollution, while also decreasing road traffic accidents and noise pollution. Furthermore, it will lead to shorter and more cost-effective commutes, thereby improving access to employment, education and healthcare services across the cities involved.

In Nagpur, the full commissioning of the new metro extensions is projected to result in a 22% reduction in CO₂ emissions from the city’s transport sector. By the year 2041, daily metro ridership is anticipated to reach approximately 190 000 passengers, representing a 75% increase compared to current figures. This growth will be driven by the expansion of the metro network, which will more than double in length and significantly broaden its catchment area, thus enhancing connectivity and accessibility for residents.

In Pune, the additional financing will complement the EIB’s previous €600 million investment, covering the construction of two metro lines totalling 31.25 km, 30 stations and 102 modern metro cars. The Pune metro has successfully transported 100 million passengers since March 2022 and provides a reliable, eco-friendly alternative to private vehicles, reducing congestion and pollution while improving safety and accessibility, particularly for women and young commuters.

These operations contribute to the EU Global Gateway strategy, which prioritises sustainable transport as a driver of economic growth, climate action and improved urban living standards.

“By extending Nagpur’s metro and further supporting Pune’s network, we are helping to deliver cleaner air, safer travel and faster connections for millions of people. These projects show how European financing can have a direct impact on people’s daily lives while supporting India’s green transition and climate goals. With more than €3.6 billion committed since 2016, India remains our largest transport partner outside Europe under the EU Global Gateway strategy,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer.

Background information

About EIB Global:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of the Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world. Photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.

About EIB Global in India:

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world. In 2024 it financed around €8.4 billion in investments outside the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the EIB created in 2022 for activities beyond Europe. Since the beginning of its operations in India in 1993, the EIB has supported more than 100 projects in the country, investing €5.6 billion in transport and energy projects as well as India’s small and medium enterprises and mid-caps.

About the Global Gateway Investment Agenda:

EIB Global is a key partner in the implementation of the European Union’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, supporting sound projects that improve global and regional connectivity in the digital, climate, transport, health, energy and education sectors. Investing in connectivity is at the very heart of what EIB Global does, building on the Bank’s 65 years of experience in this domain. Alongside our partners, fellow EU institutions and Member States, we aim to support €100 billion of investment (around one-third of the overall budget of the initiative) by the end of 2027, including in India and Asia.