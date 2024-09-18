NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II

The project represents the second Phase of the staged construction of a metro network in Nagpur. It concerns four extensions, at both ends of the two interconnected urban metro rail lines of Phase I, totalling 44km with 32 stations. Phase-II will significantly upgrade public transport supply for the whole metropolitan area by providing connectivity to major suburbs and satellite municipalities, with fast-growing residential, commercial and industrial activities. Upon completion, the total length of Nagpur Metro network will be 84 km with 70 stations.





By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic. By providing safer, faster and more affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups (e.g. people with reduced mobility; women), further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities.





The project is aligned to EU's Global Gateway strategy, and complements the Team Europe approach (KfW and AFD co-financed Phase I). It contributes to a wide range of SDGs, notably climate change mitigation (SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (9 & 11).





The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.