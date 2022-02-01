The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 74% of Germans feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives, but the majority believe that their compatriots are not doing the same
- 52% of German car buyers say they will either pick a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle (15 points below the EU average), while 48% of car buyers would still opt for a petrol or diesel car
- 67% of Germans say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination
- 55% of Germans below the age of 30 consider climate change when looking for a job
- 53% of Germans below 30 already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones
These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Hybrid or electric cars only slightly more sought after than petrol or diesel vehicles
When asked about future car purchases, 52% of German car buyers say they will either buy a hybrid or electric car. This figure is only four points higher than the percentage of Germans who say they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (48%). More specifically, 29% would purchase a hybrid vehicle and 23% would opt for an electric vehicle.
Germans seem much less inclined to switch to new car technologies such as hybrid or electric compared to other Europeans[1].
More specifically, Germans seem less inclined to choose hybrid vehicles, with 29% of car buyers stating their next car will have this type of engine (similar to Dutch people, 29%)[2].
Like French people, Germans seem to have reservations about purchasing an electric car (23% of car buyers in favour), more so than other Europeans[3].In Germany, older people (65 and over) are more interested in buying a hybrid vehicle (37%) than the younger generation (21% of people aged 15 to 29). Younger car buyers are far more likely to purchase a petrol or diesel vehicle (49%) or an electric one (30%) instead.
Only a minority of Germans overall (16%) say they do not have a vehicle now and are not planning to buy one.
In general, European car buyers tend to favour hybrid vehicles (39%), while petrol or diesel vehicles are ranked second (33%) and electric cars come third (28% state they would purchase an electric car). This is almost exactly the same as for Americans and lower than for Chinese people (44% of car buyers in China are most inclined to buy an electric car).
Climate protection versus flying for holidays
Two-thirds (67%) of Germans say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination. A majority of young people (56%, compared to 38% for people aged 30-64 and 24% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022. More than a quarter of young people (26%, compared to 17% for people aged 30-64 and 10% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly to a faraway destination.
Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions
37% of Germans say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (five points below the European average). Women are more likely to do so than men (45% for women vs. 29% for men). This practice is particularly popular amongst 15-29 year-olds (53%), while the figure drops 31 points for people older than 65 (22%).
41% of German people consider climate change when searching for a job. This is particularly the case for 15-29 year-olds. 55% of young people take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 41% for people aged 30-64 (14 points lower).
Overall, 37% of German people consider climate change when they choose their bank or invest their savings. This figure is higher among 15-29 year-olds (43%), and decreases with age (38% for 30-64 year-olds and 30% for people above 65).
EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “Despite some clear generational gaps, German people are increasingly adapting their mobility and consumption habits in a more sustainable manner to tackle climate change. These shifts in individual behaviour show that people of all ages are willing to make stronger commitments in their daily lives to help mitigate the climate crisis. These intentions were voiced during COP26 and are a clear indicator of support for our efforts to foster the green transition. As the EU climate bank, one of the EIB’s key roles is to finance innovative projects that provide affordable solutions for more sustainable living. One of our main focuses is on electric mobility as well as other sustainable mobility solutions that help build a decarbonised future for all.”
Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access an EIB webpage presenting key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.
[1] (Italians (78%), Spaniards (78%), people in the Nordic countries[1] (68%), French people (61%), and Dutch people (62%).
[2] This is 22 points lower than the figure for Italians (51%), 15 points lower than the figure for Spaniards (44%), 9 points lower than the figure for French people (38%) and 10 points lower than the figure for the Nordics (39%).
[3] Meanwhile, Spaniards (34%), Dutch people (33%), Italians (27%) and people in the Nordic countries (29%) find electric cars more attractive.